War latest news. Israel-Hamas agreement: perhaps first free hostages already on Thursday. Blinken: Free everyone

The agreement approved in recent hours provides for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for a 4-day ceasefire, the release of approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners and will allow 300 aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip

A board with photos of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, at the Tel Aviv museum in Tel Aviv, Israel – EPA/ABIR SULTAN

07:44

List of Palestinian prisoners candidates for release published

The Israeli Ministry of Justice has published the list of 300 Palestinian prisoners eligible for release under the hostage deal approved by the Tel Aviv government. The 24 hours in which it will be possible to appeal to the High Court start from this moment. At this stage, Israel has pledged to release approximately 150 prisoners in exchange for the release of fifty Israeli hostages, but according to the agreement with Hamas, the organization will seek to locate and release up to fifty additional hostages during the days of the ceasefire . In that case, Israel will release the same number of prisoners in exchange. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and security cabinet member Benny Gantz were allowed to decide each time on the identity of the prisoners to be released, from the pool of 300 now presented. They were also authorized to determine the final date of the ceasefire – in view of the possibility of Hamas releasing more hostages – provided that the total duration does not exceed ten days.

07:43

Opposition Israel approves hostage agreement

Yair Lapid, leader of the Israeli opposition to Benyamin Netanyahu’s government, said he “supports” the agreement for the release of some of the hostages voted by the executive last night. Emphasizing that around 200 hostages will remain in Hamas hands in Gaza, Lapid said on X that “Israel has the supreme obligation to continue working to bring every last one of the hostages home.”

07:33

Hamas, 150 Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons

One hundred and fifty Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons will be released as part of a deal reached with Israel over hostages held in Gaza, Hamas said today. The prisoners are women and children, the statement said. Hamas confirmed the agreement, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, which provides for the release of 50 hostages, including women and children, held in Gaza since 7 October. He further stated that the agreement provides for the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel to all parts of Gaza. IDF spokesman Lieutenant Jonathan Conricus said the full list of prisoners to be freed has yet to be released, but unlike the last hostage deal, this group does not include anyone who was involved in the attacks. October 7. “The mastermind behind many of the horrible things that have occurred since October 7th were actually released in the latest hostage deal,” Conricus told CNN. “What I know is that the Palestinians who are being released from prison are not at all the caliber of terrorists we were talking about before, nor are they serious criminals.”