World

War latest news. Israel increases troops in Gaza, 450 Hamas targets hit

Middle East

The Israeli army has increased the number of ground troops in the northern Gaza Strip as part of the expansion of the operation. The media reported it, according to which the troops are operating deeper in the Strip

October 29, 2023

A Palestinian inside his house damaged by bombing

08:54

Netanyahu-army tensions over surprise attack by Hamas

Disagreement among Israel’s leaders over responsibility for the surprise attack by Hamas on 7 October. On Facebook Netanyahu wrote that he had not been warned by military intelligence nor by the Shin Bet (internal security) about the possibility of a war by Hamas. Military radio replied that he instead received warnings about the possibility of attacks by the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas axis, which had become “more aggressive” due to the tensions in Israel. The centrist leader Benny Gantz (who is part of the ‘national emergency’ government) defended the military leaders and asked the prime minister to withdraw his statements.

08:41

Israel expands operations, 450 Hamas targets hit

The Israeli army confirmed that it is continuing to expand ground operations in the Strip. In the last 24 hours – the military spokesman said – over 450 “Hamas terror” targets were hit, including operational command centers, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch sites. As part of the expansion of ground activities – he continued – “combined combat forces hit terrorist cells that attempted to attack soldiers”. Last night an officer and a soldier were injured: apparently the first during this operation.

08:29

Israel increases troops in Gaza to expand operation

