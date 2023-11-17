War latest news. Israel: the operation will extend to the south of the Strip. The Pope will see the families of the hostages and Palestinians

19:37

The little boy injured in Gaza treated in Cairo after the appeal to Sisi

The Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, today visited the Nasser hospital in Cairo to check the condition of the Palestinian child, Abdullah Al-Kahil, transferred from Gaza to the Egyptian capital through the Rafah crossing for be treated in Egypt, according to the directives of President Abdel Fattah al Sisi. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population explained that the minister insisted on personally verifying the child’s state of health and his morale, specifying that the minister followed the child’s condition, moment by moment, since the President gave instructions for his transfer from the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah crossing, to Cairo.

The child has a fragmented left femur with consequent loss of bones and surrounding tissue, but he also suffered the amputation of the phalanges of the fingers of his left hand as well as a crushed spleen, according to what a doctor announced. The mother of the child Sabreen thanked Sisi for responding to her son’s request for help, expressing gratitude for the interest of the minister and the treating medical team. The little boy had sent an appeal for help to the Egyptian president asking him to complete treatment in Cairo for his serious injuries. An appeal to which Sisi responded, ordering that he be quickly transferred to Cairo and treated at the Nasser Institute.

