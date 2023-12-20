Home » War, latest news. Schinas: EU agreement reached on the Migrants and Asylum Pact. CNN: Israel proposes truce to Hamas to release 40 hostages
War, latest news. Schinas: EU agreement reached on the Migrants and Asylum Pact. CNN: Israel proposes truce to Hamas to release 40 hostages

War, latest news. Schinas: EU agreement reached on the Migrants and Asylum Pact. CNN: Israel proposes truce to Hamas to release 40 hostages

Middle East

Israel has proposed a truce to Hamas for the release of 40 hostages, according to CNN. The Islamist movement says its leader Haniyeh will be in Egypt today. Islamic Jihad released a video last night of two prisoners begging for their release. An Israeli raid on Deir al-Balah left 8 dead and 34 injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Already postponed twice, the UN Security Council vote on a resolution on Gaza has been postponed to today. Ukraine: the US Senate postpones the approval of new aid for Kiev until next year.

December 20, 2023

Migrants rest on board a Spanish maritime rescue vessel upon its arrival in Puerto Naos on the island of Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, December 19, 2023. Spanish authorities rescued a vessel with 48 migrants on board off the coast of the island of Lanzarote. EPA/ADRIEL PERDOMO

11:01

Palestinian agency Wafa: bombings south of Gaza, including children

Heavy Israeli shelling at dawn in Gaza, particularly in Jabalia and Khan Yunis. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, reporting local and journalistic sources who speak of the killing and wounding of dozens of Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women. The Hamas-affiliated Safa news agency, reported by the BBC, reported fierce clashes between Palestinian militiamen and the Israeli army in the center of Khan Younis, as well as violent clashes and Israeli airstrikes in the Ma’an area.

10:07

Amnesty, EU pact on migrants leads to more human suffering

The EU agreement on the Pact for Migration and Asylum will “set back European asylum legislation by decades” and lead to “greater human suffering”. So Amnesty International said in a note. For Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office, the Pact “does not concretely support states where people arrive in Europe for the first time, such as Italy, Spain or Greece. Instead of prioritizing solidarity through relocations,” she explains, “states will simply be able to pay to strengthen external borders, or finance countries outside the EU.”

10:07

Red Crescent, 8 dead in Israeli raid on Deir al-Balah

“Teams from the Palestinian Red Crescent have evacuated 8 victims and 34 wounded, caused by Israeli raids that targeted a house in the Beshara neighborhood, in the center of the city of Deir al-Balah.” X the Palestinian Red Crescent writes it on its profile. According to Al-Jazeera, the house hit by the bombing was located near Al-Aqsa hospital, in the same city of Deir Al-Balah.

