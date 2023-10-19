War ~ MOH Adventure

War is one of the most publicized words of the 21st century. From Europe to Asia, via the Middle East, from the Horn of Africa to the Sahel, heavy weapons vibrate to the rhythm of separatist, terrorist, ideological and other conflicts. The ideal of peace has never been so much on the lips.

The story of a forgotten war

My biggest read of this year would perhaps be the inspiring novel by the Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, The Other Half of the Sun. A work that plunges us deep into the troubles of a forgotten war, between Nigeria and Short-lived Republic of Biafra. The Hausa from the north, on one side and the Ibos on the other side. This purely ethnic war left thousands dead in present-day Nigeria. Famine, epidemics of kwashiorkor and other diseases have wreaked more havoc than the mortars of “vandals” a term for Nigerians. Adichie transcribes testimonies and, in moving writing, guides the reader towards the horrors caused by political decisions and beliefs to which people have attached themselves in an idyllic way.

A deadly famine ravaged Biafra, a yellow half-sun spread across the country’s short-lived flag, which symbolized its future. Children with balloon-shaped bellies suffered from malnutrition, women devastated by hunger and unknown illnesses had no other option than to survive. By eating packs of garris, salted cod, roasted rats or even lizards stalked in their holes. However, thousands of Biafrans did not survive under the air raids of the men of Gowon. War makes everyone powerless!

Reading this 663-page book made me meditate. I felt like a neophyte to the issue of war, even though I live in Mali, a country deeply mobilized in such a conflict. I remember at one time in my young life, the face of a Palestinian leader with an imam’s turban tied on his head in the media, it was the Yasser Arafat. This man, I loved him like that, with his Nobel Peace Prize, but my sorrow was great when I learned of his sudden disappearance, which has not yet been clarified. That’s how war is too!

From now on, Yasser Arafat no longer appears on my grandmother’s dismal television.

The Palestinian leader, the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994

War in all directions

I still remember this old adage spoken by our revolutionaries: “ he who wants peace, first prepares for war “. However, this old quote doesn’t mean much to me. All you have to do is turn on your radio, television or smartphone and the information blasts you in all directions. They overwhelm us with attacks here and there, and the number of civilians killed which continues to evolve. We helplessly discover the true face of today’s world. War leaves everyone orphaned and dreams evaporate.

In this world today, there is a war even more devastating than the exchange of earth-shaking rockets. It is the war of communication, the propaganda machine that fuels the war. All the belligerents use their own maneuvers to win popular opinion. Their methods generally consist of distilling falsehood everywhere. This makes it difficult for an information professional to be independent in this era of modern warfare. Weapons are not the only thing that destroys. A simple click on “publish” produces the irreparable.

From Kiev to the Gaza Strip, via the Sahel, from Mogadishu to Khartoum to the Ethiopian gates, heavy weapons as well as disinformation missiles rule the roost.

Dead people, as if human souls were free

In a war, deaths can number in the tens, hundreds or even thousands. More and more sophisticated weapons and destructive weapons, manufactured by countries idealizing world peace, explode human flesh and ravage nature on its sinister path.

Photo by Somchai Kongkamsri via Pexels / Four soldiers carrying weapons, a helicopter behind them

War does not only cause deaths along its path. It creates extremely difficult living conditions. More than three million people have fled the Sahel region devastated by armed conflicts, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. These people abandon an entire culture and their civilization dies in the agony of solitude. The upsurge in violence in the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali) has led to the closure of nearly 7,800 primary schools, according to Save the Childrenwith the number of closures increasing by 20% over the past year.

According to this non-governmental organization, at the end of June 2023, nearly 1.4 million children did not have the universal human right to access education and the skills that this requires. These kids will have difficulty contributing fully to the evolution of their communities as adults.

War only brings disaster. She tramples on dreams. It devastates cultures and civilizations. It creates disenchantment, resentment and reinforces the spirit of revenge.

The Biafrans had this phrase from the poet Okeoma (a character in the novel, The other half of the sun) engraved in the head: “ If the sun refuses to rise, we will make it rise “. Yet their sorrows were great when the sun refused to rise on the ephemeral country.

Now leave me your opinions in comments. In your opinion, is a world without war possible today?

