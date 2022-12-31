Odessa – Since yesterday morning, at theHotel Bristol in Odessa, we notice a great coming and going of hotel staff with lists of people and food. The hostesses come and go along the large corridors and the reception is significantly busier than normal. A sign in front of the grand staircase announces the New Year’s Eve party. But this is the exception that proves the rule.

There is no doubt that this will be a war New Year for Ukraine. The 11pm curfew was confirmed. The government has distributed a handbook on how to celebrate in compliance with the rules: plan your return home in advance, a ban on stopping on the street and in other public places outside the permitted hours, making sure you can reach shelters in the event of an air raid. “Furthermore, for security reasons, no major celebrations are planned in the city. The country’s main Christmas tree will be lit up on New Year’s Day,” read a statement released from Kiev.

Few exceptions

A Odessa, not without controversy, it was decided to allow the celebrations in large hotels and only for people who stay there overnight. And this is how many have chosen this option to get away from the routine of war.

The party atmosphere, however, is another thing altogether. The administration of Kiev had promised to guarantee the electricity supply in private homes continuously at least on this day (which is the most heartfelt holiday in Ukraine). But the December 29 attacks posed new obstacles to achieving this goal.

The fact is that the fear of a major attack remains high. The missile offensive launched by Moscow on Thursday on numerous Ukrainian cities may have been a test in view of a more aggressive operation. President Volodymyr Zelensky has never ceased to warn of this eventuality: “The enemy will do everything to make the New Year as gloomy as possible”, he said at Christmas.

Flashlight in pocket

And partly this omen has already come true: the streets are dark in the evening. To get around on foot it is advisable to have a torch or you risk being run over. At 11, the curfew time, absolutely no one is on the street anymore, the bars stop serving at 10. And looking for a taxi between 10 and 11 is inadvisable.

British intelligence also warned this morning of an imminent attack: “Russia could launch another missile attack on Ukrainian territory in the coming days to try to undermine the morale of the population during the holiday period,” he wrote in the daily briefing on Twitter.

There is no doubt that it will be a tough start to the year. If the temperatures in December remained mild, lows are expected from January that will put the population to the test. The great freeze, added to the continuous blackouts, risks achieving what now seems to be an explicit objective of Moscow: to reap civilian victims.