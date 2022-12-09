

Photo by Franco Origlia

Tears are mourned by heroes and non-heroes, the cruel and the pure. Her eyes seldom lie in tears-except in some actor’s fiction. And who knows her, sometimes even there she pretends to cry but fishing for reasons from an authentic pain.

Do famous people’s tears have more effect than strangers’ tears? It’s not for sure. Seeing someone cry on a bus or in the street requires us to delay, an instant of empathy, of participation.

Parental tears disturb us, as children, like no one else’s: not even the tears of children, whom we suppose we know how to console.

The tears of the powerful are the most mysterious, sometimes ambiguous ones. Do they reveal a vulnerability or make it pay off?

A pope’s tears are unusual, unsettling. In this case, they have to do with a prayer – for peace, for an end to the war in Ukraine. They show a deep sense of helplessness. And perhaps – precisely because they are linked to that gesture so full of hope that is praying – they make it even more painful.