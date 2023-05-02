War Russia – Ukraine: the cannons sent by Italy do not work

Twenty self-propelled guns delivered by Italy to Ukraine to face the war do not work. This is supported by the Financial Times which cites the statements of a defense ministry adviser in Kiev according to which “none of the 20 self-propelled howitzers supplied by Italy at the beginning of this year was ready to be used in battle”. In short, not exactly a response to Zelensky’s call for the West to have modern and effective weapons to use for the spring counter-offensive.

The M109Ls donated by the government of Rome belong to the same type of self-propelled vehicles seen passing through the Udine station a few weeks ago and were allegedly produced by Oto Melara in the early 1990s. These are crawlers equipped with a 155 mm cannon, considered the standard of NATO artillery and among the most common among the allies during the Cold War. In 2002 Italy had decided to “park” the old M109Ls in the Lenta depot, in the province of Vercelli, but last summer the Draghi government had established that they would be put back into operation, after twenty years of detention, and sent to Kiev. The plan was that Rome would supply 60 howitzers to Ukraine and the United States would pay for the repair costs. But something went wrong, because the Made in USA components for the first twenty cannons shipped in September never arrived or proved to be incompatible with the Italian version of the crawler. Result: impossible repairs and unusable cannons. According to the reconstruction of the Financial Times, the twenty M109Ls would now be directed to Italy or Belgium, where they can finally be repaired, but we had to wait for the necessary pieces to be built from scratch. In the meantime, the second tranche of self-propelled guns left at Easter and filmed at the Udine station have been repaired, this time before leaving for Kiev, and it seems that they have already been used in battle.

Defence: Ukraine also asked for decommissioned vehicles to be reconditioned

The ministry specifies it after the article in the Financial Times

«The Ministry of Defense specifies that at the request of Ukraine, among the various aids, vehicles were also donated that had been decommissioned by the Italian Armed Forces for many years and never offered precisely due to their state of maintenance and age. However, the means were requested by the Ukrainian side, despite the conditions, to be overhauled and put into operation, given the urgent need for means to face the Russian aggression. The Italian Ministry of Defense has not been updated on the outcome of the refurbishment, as they are only vehicles classified as not worth repairing. This is specified in order to settle any misunderstandings, prevent sterile controversies and underline how important support to Ukraine is”. The Defense writes it in a note regarding the article in the Financial Times.