War Ukraine Russia, alarm in Kiev: strong explosions in the city center. LIVE

Kiev: “Any agreement includes demilitarized area in Russia”

Advisor to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on twitter that any peace deal acceptable to Ukraine must include not only a restoration of Ukraine’s sovereign borders but a demilitarized zone extending 100-120km into Russia from the borders of Ukraine. “The key argument of the post-war agreement should be the establishment of safeguards to prevent recurrence of aggression in the future. To ensure real security for residents of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions and protect them from bombing , it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarization zone of 100-120 km on the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Rostov republics, probably with a mandatory international control contingent in the first phase”.