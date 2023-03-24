Home World War Ukraine Russia, Medvedev: “Uranium bullets would open Pandora’s box. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, Medvedev: "Uranium bullets would open Pandora's box. LIVE

War Ukraine Russia, Medvedev: "Uranium bullets would open Pandora's box. LIVE

Doctors Without Borders“massive destruction of health facilities, serious obstacles to assistance”

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) denounces “the massive and widespread destruction of health facilities in Ukraine and the serious difficulty in accessing medical assistance for the population under Russian military occupation”. MSF urges “all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and their obligation to protect the civilian population, infrastructure and ensure access to life-saving medicines and medical supplies for people in need”, as reads a statement. “Our staff have seen hospitals, homes, schools, shops and playgrounds reduced to rubble. In some of the towns and villages where we work, the destruction has been absolute. Along the 1,000km frontline in Ukraine, some areas they have literally been wiped off the map,” said Christopher Stokes, MSF program manager in Ukraine.

