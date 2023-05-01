War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions in Kiev, air raids in several regions. LIVE

Russian shelling in Kherson, one civilian dead and three wounded

One civilian was killed and three wounded overnight during shelling launched by the Russian army on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the local military administration said. Moscow launched fresh salvos of missiles against Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Monday, which Kyiv forces said have largely been neutralized. “The Russian army has targeted residential areas in populated areas of the region and an official building in the center of Kherson,” the head of the local military administration, Oleksander Prokudin, said on Telegram. “As a result of the Russian aggression, one person died and three others, including a child, were injured,” he added, noting that the city was bombed eight times in about 24 hours.