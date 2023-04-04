Alexei Paramonov has been officially appointed as the new Russian ambassador to Italy and will replace the outgoing Serghei Razov. The Russian side signed the appointment decree today after receiving Italy’s approval.
Russian drones hit the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa yesterday evening and caused “damage”, according to local authorities. Zelensky: “We are preparing for energetic actions.”
Meanwhile, the attack in St. Petersburg is being investigated and a video appears showing the moments immediately preceding the explosion that killed the nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old Russian no-war, and a 27-year-old friend of hers were arrested for the attack.
IAEA director general Grossi will be in Russia tomorrow to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Moscow authorities.
