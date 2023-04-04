Finland joins NATO. Secretary Stoltenberg: “Historical Moment”. Kuleba in Brussels: “I’m also here to discuss the strategic plans for the future, one above all the future entry of Ukraine”. The NATO secretary general, upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministerial at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels said that “Russia and China are getting closer and closer to each other, they are working together, and this makes the difficult things”.

Alexei Paramonov has been officially appointed as the new Russian ambassador to Italy and will replace the outgoing Serghei Razov. The Russian side signed the appointment decree today after receiving Italy’s approval.

Russian drones hit the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa yesterday evening and caused “damage”, according to local authorities. Zelensky: “We are preparing for energetic actions.”

Meanwhile, the attack in St. Petersburg is being investigated and a video appears showing the moments immediately preceding the explosion that killed the nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old Russian no-war, and a 27-year-old friend of hers were arrested for the attack.

IAEA director general Grossi will be in Russia tomorrow to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Moscow authorities.