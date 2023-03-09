EU, Russia wants total infrastructure destruction

The Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “shows that, once again, Russia is trying to completely destroy Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. And that is why we must ‘continue to predict’ how the Ukraine can defend itself.” Thus the EU High Representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of the informal Council for Foreign Affairs, in the ‘Development’ formation, underway in Stockholm. The nuclear power plant “has been disconnected, once again, from Ukraine’s electricity grid – he explained -. As far as we know, 40% of the population of Kiev is without electricity, with many ‘black holes’ in the electricity system throughout the country”. The head of European diplomacy also anticipated that, during the meeting, the reconstruction of Ukraine will be discussed, and in particular “how to use frozen Russian assets in line with international law and European law, to finance the reconstruction “.