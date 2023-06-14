War Ukraine Russia, news. Start deliveries of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Minsk. LIVE

Russia, fire at power plant in the Rostov region

A fire, the cause of which is not yet known, broke out today in a power plant in the Russian region of Rostov, bordering Ukraine. This was announced by the local emergency services quoted by Novaya Gazeta. According to the plant’s management, quoted by the website of the Kommersant newspaper, the flames have now been extinguished and energy production has been suspended for the time being. The fire broke out in the Novocherkassk plant, the main energy producer in the Rostov region. The governor, Vasily Golubev, did not confirm the initial rumors that an explosion would have occurred at the plant.