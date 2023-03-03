Quad Group, ‘Putin’s Nuclear War Threats Unacceptable’

Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine as unacceptable, according to a statement released after a meeting yesterday.

The ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes Australia, Japan, India and the United States, also said they were against any unilateral action to increase tensions in the South China Sea.