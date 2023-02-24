Prigozhin, the rise and fall of Wagner’s boss and a global network of gold, diamond and weapons companies

Of James James

The US Treasury decree sanctioning the Wagner Group as a “terrorist organization” and Prigozhin companies for a variety of international crimes states that “Wagner personnel engaged in an ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rape, child abduction and physical abuse”. Throughout this year, the rise and (perhaps) decline of the founder, Evgheny Prigozhin, has been one of the most disturbing and controversial elements of Putin’s entire war in Ukraine. For a series of reasons and a political and propaganda escalation that we will try to tell here, in the light of various conversations with former mercenaries, Western intelligence officers, sources in various ways familiar with the Prigozhin dossier.

When, on the night of a year ago, on February 23, 2022, Putin gave the order to attack Kyiv, officially the Wagner Group did not yet exist. It had actually existed for eight years. Since 2014 of the first invasion in Ukraine, but Prigozhin denied it, and sued those who – like Bellingcat and other journalists – claimed that he was its founder. One of the many things that have changed this year is that Prigozhin, between 28 and 30 September 2022, first confessed – indeed, he boasted – of having founded and managed the Wagner Group, and then sarcastically claimed to have interfered, and how, in the American elections. For which he and his infamous “troll factory” in St. Petersburg were included in an American indictment. What had happened to change like this?

Mariupol, January 19, 2022. A patrol on the heights overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov, in Shyrokyne (Photo by Roberto Travan)

Born in the utmost secrecy, Prigozhin’s adventure as mercenary chief (who in 2014, the Guardian revealed, contemptuously told Russian Defense executives “The orders come from Dad”, referring to Putin), guilty of all kinds of crimes in Eastern Ukraine in Syria, in Central Africa, in the year of the war in Ukraine became ultra-public by Prigozhin’s own will. A self-propaganda escalation that made many observers wonder: where does the former “chef of Putin” want to arrive, the man who served him dinners in his restaurant in St. Petersburg, and who as a young man had already made a twelve-year sentence for assaulting and strangling women for the purpose of robbery?

On September 14, 2022, Prigozhin had himself filmed in a video while recruiting Russian prisoners in prisons and gave him this little speech: «I’ll take you alive. I don’t always bring you back alive. Those who come to fight in Ukraine, including rapists, will be free to return. Deserters will be shot. You have 5 minutes to decide.” On September 17 recruitment leaflets in Wagner begin to be photographed around, even with his face, and the slogan “He Becomes part of the elite defending the interests of Russia”. On September 22, Prigozhin continued to spread – from telegram channels close to him – videos that portray him in the guise of commander in chief, while meeting his commanders at 3 in the morning. He begins to mock and mock the Russian high command, especially Defense Minister Shoigu, “cardboard general”, and General Gerasimov. On December 26, Wagner’s mercenaries go so far as to call the chief of staff of the Russian Defense Ministry a “piece of shit” and a “fennel”. “You are a piece of shit … where are the grenades? We have no more grenades here [a Bakhmut]”. Prigozhin first explains that he has “nothing to say about this video”, essentially endorsing the attack on Gerasimov. Then he goes to the front and gets filmed in a video together with those same mercenaries.

It is there that, perhaps, Prigozhin goes to his head and gets lost. And in the Kremlin someone begins to grumble heavily. The commander in chief, Vladimir Putin, defends and praises him as “highly professional”, at least formally, even in the meeting of the political-military “power bloc” on Friday 10 February. Perhaps he knowingly uses it against the Defense, to keep breathing down their necks, with Putin’s technique of divide and conquer. But between the end of 2022 and January of this year, a clear downsizing of the oligarch-mercenary starts from Moscow. Prigozhin does not understand at first. On December 29, after calling the Defense Ministry Chief of Staff a “faggot”, he dismisses Medvedev’s forecasts for 2023 as “erotic fantasies”. He teases them, as if he were a political candidate now, and not a mere tool in Putin’s hands. However, the first blow comes on January 11: Shoigu announces the appointment of Gerasimov as Chief of Staff of the Joint Armed Forces in Ukraine (i.e. responsible for the war), and demotes the “butcher” Surovikin, who in recent months has been suspected to have supported Prigozhin and the third leader of the ultra-hawkish party, the Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov.

Donbass, March 15, 2022. A Ukrainian sniper during a break in the fighting (Photo by Roberto Travan)

According to several Wagnerian telegram channels (from “Secret Chancellery” to Gray Zone) the Defense issues a handbook in February for Russian military talk shows and bloggers, in which it orders to “completely abandon the mention of PMC “Wagner” and its boss Evgeny Prigozhin”. And then: «In all materials on the subject, use the terms “assault squads”, “squad squad volunteers”, “Russian paratroopers”, “airborne units”, “Russian marines”, “infantry units navy”, “artillery and aviation of the Southern Military District (SMD)”, “Joint Grouping of Troops (Forces) (OGV)”, “Russian troops”, “Armed Forces of the Russian Federation” and so on». Finally, «do not quote the statements of Evgheny Prigozhin on the situation in the area of ​​the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine in the media and on Internet platforms», and «ignore the topic of the recruitment of prisoners and their subsequent participation in the operation special military in the media and on the Internet”.

Yet, parallel to the surge and then the stop of Prigozhin’s political ambitions, there was then the exponential growth of his business. Not only did the catering companies get rich in one year of the war, they received government contracts for a record sum of almost 100 billion rubles. He is expanding his properties by exploiting military camps, and obtaining several hectares of land and dozens of properties in the suburbs of Moscow. His son, 24-year-old Pavel, has started a thriving business and owns the Sinop business center (the bare land under the building alone is worth over 1.2 billion rubles – 15 million euros). But above all, Wagner, Wagner’s business, Wagner’s dirty money. Gold. Diamonds. African ports (and airports) and mineral resources. Not a mere mercenary band, but a real business company.

While (in February 2023), Prigozhin announces the cessation of the recruitment of mercenaries in prisons, Wagner is no longer just a company of mercenaries, but a global network for business in dirty theaters. Which sees links – according to US documents – to other companies with offices in Russia, Africa, China. The Joint Stock Company Terra Tech (Terra Tech), a Russia-based technology company that provides space imagery acquired by commercially active satellites, as well as aerial imagery acquired by unmanned systems. The “Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. LTD”, a company based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that has provided radar satellite images over Ukraine, collected and used to enable Wagner combat operations in Ukraine. Kratol Aviation (Kratol), a United Arab Emirates-based aviation company, supplies Wagner with aircraft to move personnel and equipment between RCA, Libya and Mali.

Odessa, March 25, 2022. Civilians fill sandbags to protect the monuments of the city hit by Russian missiles (Photo by Roberto Travan)

Wagner has used entities controlled by the Group – for example the “Officers’ Union for International Security and Sewa Security Services” – to give the appearance of legitimacy to the presence of Wagner personnel in the Central African Republic, by making them appear as “instructors”. Or Sewa, “Security Services (Sewa),” a RCA-based security firm that provides protection to senior government officials in that African republic. Prigozhin, the Financial Times revealed, has used yet other companies, such as one called RN Trading, to circumvent the sanctions. For example by flying, in April 2022, a cargo that officially carried 28,000 kilos of Russian gingerbread cookies from St. Petersburg to Khartoum. The United States believes all this a cover within the business of Prigozhin, who now heads a multinational mining company ranging from gold and diamond mining operations in Central Africa to oil and timber in Syria, Sudan and the Central African Republic. Already in 2020 Washington had sanctioned “Meroe Gold”, a Sudanese gold mining company, according to the United States “owned and controlled” by Prigozhin, who used it at the same time as a “cover for the Wagner forces operating in Sudan ”. According to US documents, a network of Prigozhin’s firms operated not only to pay his lawyers in London, but also to circumvent sanctions on a range of assets needed by the Wagner Group – especially from the port of Douala, Cameroon. Meroe For Agricultural & Animal Production. Astrea (with a Russian director linked to the Assad regime).

Samantha de Bendern, Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Program contributor, explained: “I have spoken, off the record, to a former KGB officer and a Russian oligarch, both of whom argue that Prigozhin is intentionally advertised as a bogeyman, to present to the Russian audience fantasizing about regime change. The warning is clear: if Putin leaves, things could be worse”. Christo Grozev of Bellingcat, commenting on the prison recruitment video, wrote. “The Wagnerites tell me they would vote for him over Putin at any time, and it seems to me that he smells the blood.” You just have to see whose blood at this point in history.