Home World War Ukraine Russia, ‘Target practice on the Wagner’, but Russians advance on Bakhmut. LIVE
World

War Ukraine Russia, ‘Target practice on the Wagner’, but Russians advance on Bakhmut. LIVE

by admin
War Ukraine Russia, ‘Target practice on the Wagner’, but Russians advance on Bakhmut. LIVE

According to the British military, the Bahmutka River now forms the de facto front line, although the Wagners managed to occupy almost all of the eastern part of the city. “Ukraine has received one of the two Patriot air defense systems promised by the US and Germany, but it is not yet operational,” writes the Financial Times. More than 80 Russian missiles have hit various parts of Ukraine, including Kiev

See also  "Kabul hotel at risk of attacks": US and GB advise to leave. Summit with the Taliban on aid and security

You may also like

igokea beat fmp | Sport

West Bank, three Palestinians killed near Nablus

time adjustments. Until late but away from the...

napoli player against eight atalanta footballers | Sport

Udinese – Victory that gives hope for a...

«The ring road is too dangerous, we need...

Three American women missing in Mexico | Info

Bogdan Bogdanović was injured again | Sport

Cilavegna (Pavia), a pensioner shoots his wife and...

The mother recognized the shot Ukrainian | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy