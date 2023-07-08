War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 8 July. DIRECT

In 500 days of war in Ukraine, civilian victims in the country were 9,000, including half a thousand children: this is the UN estimate. The US has confirmed the shipment of cluster bombs to Kiev. Biden called it a “tough decision”. Kiev “deserves” NATO entry, Erdogan said after welcoming Zelensky in Istanbul. Russia and Ukraine “should return to peace negotiations”, the Turkish president then said, adding that he will receive Putin in August

Insights:

nn

Il presidente Volodymyr Zelensky ha affermato di ritenere che l’Ucraina riprenderà il controllo della Crimea e ha ringraziato la Turchia per aver sostenuto la sovranità e l’integrità territoriale del suo Paese: lo ha detto ieri durante la conferenza stampa congiunta con il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan a Istanbul. “Abbiamo parlato della situazione in Crimea che la Russia controlla ancora illegalmente e usa come testa di ponte per minacce e pericoli. In ogni caso, rinnoveremo il nostro controllo sulla Crimea”, ha affermato. La penisola della Crimea è stata annessa unilateralmente da Mosca nel 2014.

“,”postId”:”bb83e69c-81db-45c4-ac3b-ca7e903f3d18″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-08T05:08:16.702Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-08 07:08:16+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Zelensky ringrazia Biden per bombe a grappolo, ‘pace più vicina'”,”content”:”

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha ringraziato il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden per il nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari dal valore di 800 milioni di dollari che comprendono anche le munizioni a grappolo. ”Un tempestivo, ampio e necessario pacchetto di aiuti alla difesa dagli Stati Uniti. Siamo grati al popolo americano e al presidente Jo Biden per i passi decisivi che avvicinino l’Ucraina alla vittoria sul nemico e la democrazia alla vittoria sulla dittatura”, ha scritto Zelensky su Twitter. ”L’aumento delle capacità di difesa dell’Ucraina fornirà nuovi strumenti per liberare la nostra terra e per rendere la pace più vicina”, ha aggiunto il leader ucraino.

“,”postId”:”0e110582-83e7-4db1-a91d-4b8f36eff217″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-08T04:36:37.594Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-08 06:36:37+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Gazprom minaccia lo stop al transito del gas russo”,”content”:”

La Russia potrebbe imporre sanzioni contro l’Ucraina per le azioni legali della compagnia petrolifera e del gas ucraina Naftogaz contro il gigante del gas russo Gazprom, ha dichiarato il ceo di quest’ultima Alexei Miller aggiungendo che ciò potrebbe portare alla fine della cooperazione tra le società russe e Naftogaz. La società ucraina ha intentato una causa contro Gazprom presso la Corte internazionale di arbitrato di Parigi nel settembre 2022, chiedendo al gigante russo i pagamenti scaduti per il transito del gas attraverso l’Ucraina. Gazprom ha respinto le richieste di Naftogaz. Miller ha ricordato anche che Naftogaz ha intentato pure una causa da 5 miliardi di dollari presso un tribunale statunitense contro la Russia per oggetti smarriti nella Crimea occupata. “Se continueranno tali azioni senza scrupoli, allora qualsiasi relazione tra società russe e Naftogaz sarà semplicemente impossibile”, ha detto il ceo di Gazprom.

“,”postId”:”69a86a8f-31be-40a5-bd22-8ca8724cef72″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-08T04:36:07.969Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-08 06:36:07+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Erdogan: “L’Ucraina merita l’ingresso nella Nato””,”content”:”

L’Ucraina “merita” l’ingresso nella Nato. Lo ha detto il presidente turco Recepp Tayyip Erdogan in conferenza stampa con il leader ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky a Istanbul.

“,”postId”:”6c07136a-37c8-4ae5-a466-c1a625d56074″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-08T04:34:34.677Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-08 06:34:34+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina: Onu, in 500 giorni di guerra 9000 civili morti”,”content”:”

In 500 giorni di guerra in Ucraina le vittime civili nel Paese sono state 9.000, tra cui mezzo migliaio di bambini: e’ la stima dell’ufficio dell’alto commissario Onu per i diritti umani. Sebbene quest’anno il numero di vittime sia diminuito rispetto al 2022, gli osservatori hanno notato un nuovo picco a maggio e giugno. Il 27 giugno, 13 civili, tra cui quattro bambini, sono stati uccisi in un attacco missilistico a Kramatorsk, nell’Ucraina orientale. Giovedi’ 6 giugno, lontano dalla linea del fronte, almeno dieci persone sono morte in un altro attacco nella citta’ occidentale di Lviv. Questo rende “le ultime due settimane (tra) le piu’ letali dall’inizio dell’invasione russa”, proseguono gli osservatori. Il numero di civili uccisi negli ultimi 500 giorni è tre volte superiore al numero di vittime accumulate nei precedenti otto anni di conflitto tra Kiev e i separatisti filorussi nell’Ucraina orientale.

LIVE

17 minutes ago

Zelensky: Ukraine will regain control of Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed Ukraine would regain control of Crimea and thanked Turkey for supporting his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said yesterday during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. “We talked about the situation in Crimea which Russia still controls illegally and uses as a bridgehead for threats and dangers. In any case, we will renew our control over Crimea,” he said. The Crimean peninsula was unilaterally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

35 minutes ago

Zelensky thanks Biden for cluster bombs, ‘nearer peace’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for a new $800 million military aid package that also includes cluster munitions. ”A timely, large and necessary defense aid package from the United States. We are grateful to the American people and President Jo Biden for the decisive steps that bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. ”The increase in Ukraine’s defense capabilities will provide new tools to liberate our land and bring peace closer”, added the Ukrainian leader.

06:36

Gazprom threatens to stop the transit of Russian gas

Russia could impose sanctions against Ukraine over the lawsuits of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz against the Russian gas giant Gazprom, the latter’s CEO Alexei Miller said, adding that this could lead to the end of cooperation between the Russian companies and Naftogaz. The Ukrainian company filed a lawsuit against Gazprom at the Paris International Court of Arbitration in September 2022, asking the Russian giant for overdue payments for gas transit through Ukraine. Gazprom rejected Naftogaz’s demands. Miller also recalled that Naftogaz also filed a $5 billion lawsuit in a US court against Russia over lost property in occupied Crimea. “If such unscrupulous actions continue, then any relationship between Russian companies and Naftogaz will simply be impossible,” the Gazprom CEO said.

06:36

Erdogan: ‘Ukraine deserves to join NATO’

Ukraine “deserves” NATO membership. Turkish President Recepp Tayyip Erdogan said this at a press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

06:34

Ukraine: UN, 9,000 civilian dead in 500 days of war

In 500 days of war in Ukraine, civilian victims in the country were 9,000, including half a thousand children: this is the estimate of the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights. Although the number of fatalities has decreased this year compared to 2022, observers have noted a new peak in May and June. On 27 June, 13 civilians, including four children, were killed in a rocket attack in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. On Thursday 6 June, away from the front line, at least ten people died in another attack in the western city of Lviv. This makes “the last two weeks (among) the deadliest since the beginning of the Russian invasion”, observers continue. The number of civilians killed in the last 500 days is three times higher than the number of victims accumulated in the previous eight years of conflict between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

