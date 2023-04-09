Home World War Ukraine Russia, the news. Greetings Zelensky: ‘Ukraine fights for a free world’. LIVE
World

War Ukraine Russia, the news. Greetings Zelensky: ‘Ukraine fights for a free world’. LIVE

by admin
War Ukraine Russia, the news. Greetings Zelensky: ‘Ukraine fights for a free world’. LIVE

Easter greetings Zelensky: “Ukraine fights for a free world”

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has sent his Easter greetings to “all Ukrainians and all Christians who celebrate it today” in the world. “I greet our Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian brothers. Our friends and allies in the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France, Canada. In Prague and Bratislava, Ljubljana and Zagreb, Vienna and Bucharest, Madrid and Lisbon, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Brussels. Millions of people in Sweden, Finland, Norway. All those who celebrate Easter on this day in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia”, reads the message. “This is the modern world. A world that seeks to live freely. A world in which life, respect and equality of every person are valued”, underlines Zelensky. “Today, Ukraine stands guard over this world. It fights for its land and it fights for its values.”

See also  The situation in Russia and Ukraine continues to be tense as global central banks and financial markets prepare for volatility_Interbank_Ruble_Sanctions

You may also like

ļй¶ гаͻ̶֮Ԥ _йҾŻ

ABA league playoffs are not postponed because of...

Two of them acted as interceptors near Gornji...

There have been two shipwrecks in the central...

Backlash against “Chinese” peace in a Middle East...

The popularity of outbound tourism has risen, and...

In these 12 years in Niger, migrants have...

Two people were killed in a Russian shelling...

Germany takes to the streets at Easter for...

Israelis took to the streets to march: more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy