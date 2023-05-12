War Ukraine – Russia, the news of May 11th

Zelensky to the BBC: we still need some time for the counter-offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC that his army still needs time to prepare for a widely anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. “With (what we have) we can go ahead and be successful. But we would lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we have to wait. We still need some more time,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian army has trained new forces and stockpiled ammunition and equipment supplied by Western countries which, according to analysts, will be the key to reconquering the territories occupied by Russian forces. The timing with which Kiev will launch its efforts to regain ground in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (east), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhia (south) remains an open question.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiï Reznikov said in late April that “preparations are coming to an end”. “The equipment has been promised, prepared and partially delivered. In a broad sense, we are ready,” he said during a press conference. “When God wills, (when there is) the time and the decision of the commanders, we will do it.” But he added that the powerful Abrams tanks promised by the United States “will not have time to participate in this counteroffensive”, their delivery to Ukraine is not expected until the end of 2023. On Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian military official said that Kiev forces carried out counterattacks at Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine, and forced Russian troops to retreat in places.