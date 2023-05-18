War Ukraine – Russia, the news of May 17th

The Council of Europe establishes the register of Russian damages in Ukraine in The Hague

The Council of Europe, an international organization based in Strasbourg, has set up the register of damage caused by Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

This was announced this morning in Reykjavik, Iceland, by Marija Pej?inovi? Buri?, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Foreign Minister of Iceland and Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe Europe, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Denis Malyuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine. Forty-three countries and the European Union have joined the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Registry or have indicated their intention to join. “Support and solidarity with Ukraine are among the top priorities of the Icelandic presidency and we have worked hard to ensure that the Reykjavík summit addresses the need for global accountability for Russia-led aggression against Ukraine,” he said Jakobsdottir. The register, underlines the CoE, “is a first step towards ascertaining responsibility for crimes committed during Russia’s brutal war and is a strong message of support for Ukraine”. For the secretary general, the register, “supported by a broad coalition of member and non-member states, as well as by the EU, is one of the first legally binding decisions to hold Russia to account”. The registry will be based in The Hague, Netherlands, with a satellite office in Ukraine; the initial envisaged duration is three years. It will serve to record evidence and information related to claims for damages, losses or injuries resulting from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, paving the way for a future international compensation mechanism for victims of the aggression.