Home » War Ukraine Russia, the news. Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, dead and wounded. DIRECT
World

War Ukraine Russia, the news. Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, dead and wounded. DIRECT

by admin

Ukraine, Prigozhin: ‘Wagner doesn’t kiss Shoigu’s feet and he wants to destroy us’

– Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ”wants everyone to go around kissing his feet, but the Wagner group never did that”. And that’s why he tried to ”destroy” the group twice mercenaries founded and led by Evgeny Prigozhin, a first time in Syria and another, more recent one, trying to sabotage Wagner while he was fighting for the conquest of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, leaving him “without weapons”. Prigozhin to say it, returning to attack the Russian leadership and in particular the Defense Minister Shoigu in an audio message released today by his press office. ”We are not talking just about some interference, we are talking about physical and intentional destruction. , which now,” Prigozhin said. Even before the attempted sabotage in Ukraine, he claims, the first attempt occurred on February 8, 2018, when Wagner fighters were attacking ISIS positions in Syria and suffered heavy losses from US Air Force raids. Prigozhin says in the recording that the United States had repeatedly warned Russian military commanders that it was preparing an airstrike in the area so they could remove their units from the impact zone, but no one informed the Wagner Group.

See also  Who will "run out of ammunition" in the war of attrition between Russia and Ukraine?NATO's eastward expansion is a pretext for Putin's war of conquest. Zelensky's call to aid Ukraine is to stop Russia from harming the world | Donbass campaign | Putin | NATO's eastward expansion | Zelensky | Russian-Ukrainian war | | Kyiv | War Fatigue | Shangri-La Dialogue | International Order | Food Crisis | Russian Passport | EU President | EU Candidate Country | Blockchain | International Criminal Court | War Crimes

You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy