War Ukraine Russia, the news. Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, dead and wounded. DIRECT

Ukraine, Prigozhin: ‘Wagner doesn’t kiss Shoigu’s feet and he wants to destroy us’

– Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ”wants everyone to go around kissing his feet, but the Wagner group never did that”. And that’s why he tried to ”destroy” the group twice mercenaries founded and led by Evgeny Prigozhin, a first time in Syria and another, more recent one, trying to sabotage Wagner while he was fighting for the conquest of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, leaving him “without weapons”. Prigozhin to say it, returning to attack the Russian leadership and in particular the Defense Minister Shoigu in an audio message released today by his press office. ”We are not talking just about some interference, we are talking about physical and intentional destruction. , which now,” Prigozhin said. Even before the attempted sabotage in Ukraine, he claims, the first attempt occurred on February 8, 2018, when Wagner fighters were attacking ISIS positions in Syria and suffered heavy losses from US Air Force raids. Prigozhin says in the recording that the United States had repeatedly warned Russian military commanders that it was preparing an airstrike in the area so they could remove their units from the impact zone, but no one informed the Wagner Group.