Ukraine, Isw: “Zacharova admits internal clashes in the elites”

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova he effectively “confirmed that there is infighting in Kremlin circles, that the Kremlin has relinquished control of Russia’s information space, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently failing to resolve all of this.” This is what we read in the daily bulletin of the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The analysis takes its cue from a speech by Zacharova at a forum yesterday in Moscow during which the Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said that the Kremlin cannot re-propose the Stalinist approach of central control of internal Russian information due to unspecified struggles among the “elite” of the Kremlin. According to Isw, these statements support some assessments of the same think tank on the deterioration of the Russian regime and the dynamics of control of the information space. That there is “infighting among key members of Putin’s inner circle; that Putin has ceded the information space to a variety of quasi-independent actors; that Putin is apparently unable to take decisive action to regain control of the information space” .