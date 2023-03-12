The stalemate continues over the conquest of the city of Bakhmut, the city ofUkraine Eastern which Russian forces have been trying to conquer since the summer at the cost of heavy losses. The Ukrainians are allegedly preparing a counter-offensive which, according to them, should not last long. The Russian army continues its attacks in other regions at the same time: the authorities have announced that an attack in the morning left at least three dead and two wounded in Kherson.
Moscow: “Three civilians killed and 9 wounded in Ukrainian shelling”
Three civilians were killed and nine were injured in the Ukrainian bombing of a bus station in Perevalsk, Lugansk region. He brings it back Ria Novosti citing the representative office at the Joint Control and Coordination Center (Jccc) on war crimes issues of Ukraine. “According to preliminary information, as a result of the shelling of the Alchevsk AS-1 bus station in the city of Perevalsk, three civilians were killed and nine people were injured with various injuries,” the representative office concluded.
Zakharova denies claims about elite infighting
The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called reports that he spoke of “infighting among the elites” in Russia “false”. The Tax reports it.
Moldova, new anti-government demonstrations in Chisinau
There were reportedly tensions between the police and pro-Russian opposition demonstrators in the center of Chisinau, capital of Moldova. According to Russian news agencies, the police formed a cordon to block thousands of demonstrators who wanted to reach the central square and the government building. According to Ria Novosti, some demonstrators would have managed to break through it. The protesters, according to the Tasschant slogans such as “Down with the dictatorship”, “Down with President Maia Sandu”.
Again according to Russian agencies, the opposition is manifested due to high gas prices, which have caused an increase in the price of electricity, domestic heating, services and products.
The appeal of Russian mothers and wives to Putin: “Do not send our men to slaughter”
Several Russian wives and mothers joined in asking the president Vladimir Putin to stop sending their husbands and sons “to slaughter” by forcing them to join strike groups without proper training or supplies. He writes it Cnn online citing a video shared by independent Russian channel Telegram Sota, in which women claim their sons or husbands were “forced to join assault groups” in early March after just four days of training. The video shows the women holding up a sign that reads “580 Separate Howitzer Artillery Division” in Russian, dated March 11, 2023. “My husband is on the line of contact with the enemy,” a woman says in the recording, adding that “ our mobilized are sent like lambs to the slaughter to assault the fortified areas, five at a time, against 100 heavily armed enemy men”, therefore “we ask you to withdraw our men from the line of contact and supply the gunners with weapons and ammunition”, still refers Cnnstating that he could not independently verify the claims made by the group of women in the video.
Moscow: “No discussions with us on wheat exports yet”
Mosca he announced that Russian representatives have not yet taken part in the negotiations on the extension of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. “There have been no negotiations on this matter, especially with the participation of Russian representatives”, said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharovaspecifying that the next round of talks will be held tomorrow in Geneva between the Russian delegation and the UN high representative, Rebecca Grynspan.
Ukraine, Isw: “Zacharova admits internal clashes in the elites”
The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova he effectively “confirmed that there is infighting in Kremlin circles, that the Kremlin has relinquished control of Russia’s information space, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently failing to resolve all of this.” This is what we read in the daily bulletin of the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The analysis takes its cue from a speech by Zacharova at a forum yesterday in Moscow during which the Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said that the Kremlin cannot re-propose the Stalinist approach of central control of internal Russian information due to unspecified struggles among the “elite” of the Kremlin. According to Isw, these statements support some assessments of the same think tank on the deterioration of the Russian regime and the dynamics of control of the information space. That there is “infighting among key members of Putin’s inner circle; that Putin has ceded the information space to a variety of quasi-independent actors; that Putin is apparently unable to take decisive action to regain control of the information space” .
Kiev: “Over 159 thousand Russians have died, more than a thousand in the last 24 hours”
Yesterday alone 1,090 Russian soldiers would have been killed, bringing the total number of dead since the beginning of the invasion to 159,090. This was stated in the daily bulletin of the general staff of Kievadding that 8 tanks, 7 armored vehicles and 4 artillery systems of the Russian army were destroyed yesterday.
Kuleba: “We will continue to defend Bakhmut”
“If we withdraw from Bakhmut, what would change? Russia would take Bakhmut and then continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so every city behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said. Dmytro Kuleba, stating that Kiev intends to continue defending the city, considered a strategic node of the Russian advance. The brings it back Guardian. When asked ‘how long could Ukrainian forces hold out?’, Kuleba likened the city’s defense to that of a house against an intruder trying to kill its inhabitants and take everything they own.
Ukraine, Bakhmut devastated by the war: the destruction in the satellite images
Tajani: “On April 26 we will hold an event for the reconstruction of Ukraine”
“On 26 April we will organize a major event as the Foreign Ministry to talk about Italy’s participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, we aim at the high-tech, infrastructure, electricity sectors, our know-how could be useful to Ukraine”. This was announced by the foreign minister, Antonio Tajanito “Il caffè della Domenica” on Radio24, assuring that “Italy wants to be a protagonist in the reconstruction of Ukraine”.
Kuleba: “Ammunition shortage is the first problem. Berlin should speed up deliveries”
The West and especially Germany should start training Ukrainian pilots to fly modern fighter jets, even if the delivery of advanced Western jets is not forthcoming, Ukraine’s foreign minister said. Dmytro Kulebain an interview with the German Sunday tabloid Bild, in which he also urged German manufacturers to speed up the delivery of ammunition to the Kiev army, because, he said, ammunition shortages were currently the “number one problem” in defending against a Russian invasion. Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference in February, German arms manufacturers reassured him that deliveries were ready, pending government signing of contracts.
Ukraine’s foreign minister: “Russia lost more soldiers in Bakhmut than in Afghanistan, that’s why we don’t retreat”
Two children find grenade and take it home, both injured
Two children were injured in the Zaporizhia region by the explosion of an anti-tank grenade they had found on the street and brought home. This was reported by the UNIAN agency, quoting local police sources. The children, born in 2012 and 2019, were injured in a house in the village of Novoivanivka. Shortly before, they had brought home an unknown elongated cylindrical object, found on the street, which exploded while they were playing. “After inspecting the scene and the remains of the explosive object, the law enforcement agencies preliminarily determined that it was the handle of an Rkg-3 anti-tank grenade,” the report said. The two children suffered injuries of varying severity and were taken to hospital: the younger was discharged while the older was hospitalised.
Zelensky, over 40 missiles on Kharkiv since early 2023
“More than 40 missiles have hit Kharkiv since the beginning of 2023”. In his nightly speech, President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 40 missiles had hit the northeastern city of Kharkiv since the beginning of the year.
Kiev prepares counter-offensive near Bakhmout
Russian rockets on city southwest of Mykolaiv
Police chief, targeting the city of Ochakiv
