War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Biden administration takes new countermeasures in response to Russia’s nuclear New Start violations and blocks access to inspectors. After the umpteenth bombings ordered by the Kremlin that caused deaths and injuries, the Ukrainian president points the finger at the local administration of the capital: “Some anti-raid shelters were not accessible. They must be open 24 hours a day”

Moscow repels attack on Belgorod. “Killed 50 Enemies”

Russia has rejected a Ukrainian invasion attempt in the Belgorod region. This was supported by the Moscow Defense Ministry, which specified that 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the three attempts to penetrate the region using aviation and artillery

Kiev, more than 30 Russian drones shot down tonight

Ukrainian air defenses have shot down more than 30 Russian drones launched on Kiev tonight. This was announced by the Kyiv City Military Administration via Telegram. No casualties or particular damages were reported

Mayor of Kiev: “Another wave of drone attacks is coming”

New explosions in Kiev tonight. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitalii Klitschko, via Telegram. Klitschko announces that the air defense systems of the Ukrainian capital have gone into action as “another wave of drone strikes is coming”

Ukraine: Kiev drones shot down in Kursk region of Russia

Several Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defense near Kursk, a city near the border with Ukraine. This was communicated by the governor of the region, Roman Starovoyt, via Telegram. “We ask the residents of Kursk to remain calm, the city is under the reliable protection of our army,” Starovoyt stressed. Kursk has been regularly bombed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the war

Zelensky: ‘Raid shelters must be accessible 24/7’

“Protecting the population means doing it at every level. Shelters must be accessible, open. Situations like last night in Kiev, when people tried to enter a shelter and it wasn’t open, must never happen again.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
“It is the duty of all local authorities, a definite duty, to ensure that they are usable and accessible 24 hours a day. It hurts to see this duty being neglected. And it is painful to see the victims. of law enforcement agencies to enforce justice,” he added

USA respond to Moscow on New Start, data and visas suspended

Biden administration takes new countermeasures in response to Russia’s nuclear New Start violations. These include the revocation of visas for Russian inspectors and the denial of pending requests for new inspectors. This is what we read in a note from the State Department, which specifies that the United States did not provide its biennial data update on March 30 after Russia did not provide its own. The Start treaty requires Russia and the United States to have a large exchange of databases in March and September of each year

