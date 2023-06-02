War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Zelensky: ‘Raid shelters must be accessible 24/7’

“Protecting the population means doing it at every level. Shelters must be accessible, open. Situations like last night in Kiev, when people tried to enter a shelter and it wasn’t open, must never happen again.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is the duty of all local authorities, a definite duty, to ensure that they are usable and accessible 24 hours a day. It hurts to see this duty being neglected. And it is painful to see the victims. of law enforcement agencies to enforce justice,” he added