War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “imperative” for Ukraine to receive enough Patriots to fully protect its skies. “Our task is not 70-75% destruction of the target, but 100%. Yes, this is indeed an ambitious goal. It is very demanding, not only because of the waiting time for Patriot air defense systems, but also for the missiles they need,” Zelensky said. Mattarella, on the occasion of the June 2 celebration, once again indicated “the challenge of European integrated defence” as a necessity and confirmed that Italy is “firmly aligned for freedom of Ukraine”
Putin: “Avoid destabilization of Russia”
Do “everything” to avoid “the destabilization” of Russia and prevent the “evil ones who are making efforts to shake up the situation within the Federation” from succeeding in their intentions. This is the warning launched by Vladimir Putin in a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council. Words that explain the tension that reigns around Moscow. In fact, attacks on Russian territory are now the order of the day. The latest in the Belgorod region claimed the lives of two people
Zelensky: ‘More Patriots to shoot down all Russian rockets’
