War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “imperative” for Ukraine to receive enough Patriots to fully protect its skies. “Our task is not 70-75% destruction of the target, but 100%. Yes, this is indeed an ambitious goal. It is very demanding, not only because of the waiting time for Patriot air defense systems, but also for the missiles they need,” Zelensky said. Mattarella, on the occasion of the June 2 celebration, once again indicated “the challenge of European integrated defence” as a necessity and confirmed that Italy is “firmly aligned for freedom of Ukraine”

The war in Ukraine, what you need to know Dossier – War trails Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict