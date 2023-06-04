War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Concerns about civilian safety have risen in Ukraine after an inspection by officials found nearly a quarter of the country’s air-raid shelters closed or inoperable, days after Russian missiles allegedly killed a woman in Kiev as she waited outside a closed shelter.
Pro-Russians enter Shebekino
Pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans entered the Shebekino district of Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine today, the Freedom Legion of Russia reported on Telegram. ‘Coming! The advance assault group of the Legion and the RDK is entering the suburb of Shebekino. For Russia! For freedom!’, reads the message. Fighting is ongoing near the locality of Novaya Tavolzhanka, adds the group, underlining that “Putin’s troops continue to hit civilian homes with heavy artillery”.
The governor of Belgorod: “Leave your homes, your lives matter more”
Listen to the authorities and temporarily leave your homes to preserve what is most important, which is your life and that of your loved ones”. This is the appeal launched by the governor of Belgorod, Gladkov, after days of raid by Ukraine on the Russian border region. On his Telegram channel, the official explained that the appeal is not only for the Shebekino district, the most affected by the attacks in recent days, but for all the areas affected by the Gladkov reported that during the night there were attacks by Ukrainian artillery against Shebekino – where two women died yesterday – and Volokonovski, where numerous damages were recorded, but no victims. According to the governor, more than 4,000 people are now found in reception centers, mostly schools and university dormitories. The bombings on the other side of the border, added to the incursions of Russian paramilitary groups, have forced the Army and the National Guard to strengthen security in the area between the growing criticism for the vulnerability of the border. Gladkov yesterday announced the urgent evacuation of 600 children from border towns, while another thousand will be sent to the annexed Crimean peninsula.
Bombs on Sumy, 54 explosions in the night
During last night and today morning, the Russians bombed the Sumy region with mortars, grenade launchers and ‘Shakhed’ drones: 54 explosions were recorded. This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Facebook profile of the regional administration
At least nine Ukrainian drones shot down or stranded in Crimea
Air Defense Forces in the Republic of Crimea have shot down or jammed nine Ukrainian drones. This was stated by the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, according to reports from the Russian news agency ‘Tass’. “During the past night, the air defense forces shot down five enemy UAVs, four others were jammed by electronic warfare equipment,” he says. There would be no injuries.
Attacks on Kharkiv with tanks
Russian forces attacked several settlements in Kharkiv oblast today, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said according to Kyiv Independent. The city of Vovchansk was heavily bombed, an administrative building was damaged while two houses partially collapsed. Russian tanks fired on the village of Huriev, significantly damaging a building used for cultural purposes. No casualties were reported. Meanwhile, Russian helicopters attacked the village of Ivashki in the region, without causing serious destruction or casualties.
The Kiev Air Force: hit an airfield in the Kirovohrad region
Russian forces attacked an airport near Kropyvnytskyi, a city in the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine last night, Kyiv Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said, according to national media. Russian forces, he specified, fired six missiles: “Four were destroyed by the air defense and two, unfortunately, hit the operational airport near Kropyvnytskyi,” Ignat said.
Defense of Kiev: “Shooted all missiles and drones launched against the capital”
Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed all the missiles and drones that Russia launched against Kiev last night, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, Serhii Popko, announced on Telegram, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.
All missiles and drones aimed at Kiev were intercepted in the “far outskirts” of the city, Popko specified, adding that the Russians launched the attack from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Caspian region. “According to preliminary information, no air targets reached the capital. Everything heading towards the city was destroyed by air defense in the distant suburbs. For the second night in a row, the people of Kiev did not hear the explosions,” Popko pointed out.
The British Defense: Russia increasingly totalitarian, now widespread phobia of yellow and blue because they are considered “Ukrainian” colors
Russia is becoming an “increasingly totalitarian” state: writes the British Ministry of Defense in its daily intelligence update. In a daily report on the conflict posted on Twitter, the ministry ridicules the “draconian laws” imposed in the country since the beginning of the conflict, which probably led some local security officials to deem it even forbidden to display the colors blue and yellow in public, i.e. those of the Ukrainian flag. In fact, London experts recall that on May 9 a nursing home worker was arrested for wearing a blue and yellow jacket to work. Russian National Guard troops arrested a 22-year-old man in Volkhov, near St. Petersburg, for displaying a blue-and-yellow flag of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
“The crackdown highlights the uncertainty within a paranoid Russian bureaucracy about what is and is considered permissible within an increasingly totalitarian system,” the report comments. “The criticisms of the arrests have come from an unexpected source: the Liberal Democratic Party, ultra-nationalist and pro-war. The party’s logo is yellow on a blue background,” she concludes.
The head of the Kharkiv administration: the villages of Guryiv, Ivashky and Vovchansk bombed
Russian forces bombarded the village of Guryiv with tanks and Ivashky with helicopters. Vovchansk was also heavily bombed. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleh Syniehubov according to reports from the Ukrainska Pravda. At the moment there are no victims but two houses have been partially destroyed. In the village of Gur’iv Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, the House of Culture was heavily damaged.
Kiev: 4 out of 6 Russian missiles shot down during the night
The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed four out of six cruise missiles and three out of five kamikaze drones fired by the Russians against Ukraine overnight, according to the Kyiv Air Force. Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones were launched from Russia’s Bryansk region, while Kh-10/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from six TU-95MS flying over the Caspian region.
Russian bombs on Donetsk, 4 civilians killed
Four civilians have died and eight others have been injured in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The head of the regional administration, Pavel Kirilenko, said on Telegram. Two of the victims were reported in Niu-York, one in Hirnyk and one in Siversk, the governor said.
Kiev, 2-year-old girl died in Dnipro attack
The body of a two-year-old girl was extracted from the rubble of a building on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit by a Russian attack last night: the governor of the region, Sergiy Lysak, announced it, as reported by the national media. Meanwhile, the number of injured in the attack has risen to 22
Ukraine: China’s defense minister, dialogue for peace our priority
Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said during a security forum in Singapore that his country’s priority is “to promote dialogue for peace in Ukraine”, after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Saturday. “We are doing our best to mediate and encourage all parties so that the crisis is resolved as soon as possible in a political and diplomatic way” – Li said – underlining that China has adopted “an objective and impartial view” on the war in Ukraine and recalled that he had appointed a special envoy “to talk to all parties”
Kiev prepares for the “growing threat” and activates the air defense system over the capital
Kiev’s military administration announced on Telegram that it had activated air defense systems due to a “growing threat” of a Russian attack
Russian raid on Dnipro, 20 injured including five children
The number of injured following the Russian attack on a residential building in the Dnipro suburb of the village of Pidhorodne has risen to 20, of whom 17 have been hospitalised.
This was reported by the local authorities, as reported by Ukrinform. Among the injured five children