War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The governor of Belgorod: “Leave your homes, your lives matter more”

Listen to the authorities and temporarily leave your homes to preserve what is most important, which is your life and that of your loved ones”. This is the appeal launched by the governor of Belgorod, Gladkov, after days of raid by Ukraine on the Russian border region. On his Telegram channel, the official explained that the appeal is not only for the Shebekino district, the most affected by the attacks in recent days, but for all the areas affected by the Gladkov reported that during the night there were attacks by Ukrainian artillery against Shebekino – where two women died yesterday – and Volokonovski, where numerous damages were recorded, but no victims. According to the governor, more than 4,000 people are now found in reception centers, mostly schools and university dormitories. The bombings on the other side of the border, added to the incursions of Russian paramilitary groups, have forced the Army and the National Guard to strengthen security in the area between the growing criticism for the vulnerability of the border. Gladkov yesterday announced the urgent evacuation of 600 children from border towns, while another thousand will be sent to the annexed Crimean peninsula.