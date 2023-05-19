War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Ukraine still under the bombs. Sirens and explosions in the night in Kiev and other cities. But Zelensky summons counterattack. He convened the military cabinet: “The offensive brigades are doing well. But this is not the time to give details. We are preparing,” he said. The Ukrainian president will personally participate in the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, where new sanctions against Moscow are announced. And from the top American sources send a message: “We will not prevent the allies from sending jet F16 in Kiev”. Both Russia and Ukraine meanwhile have agreed to meet the Pope’s special envoys.

Michel: “The EU will limit the trade in Russian diamonds” The European Union studies new sanctions against Russia: the president of the European Council, Charles Michelduring the G7 announced that it is working to limit the trade in Russian diamonds.



(afp) Zelensky in person at the G7 Ukrainian President Zelensky will personally participate in the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. The news was reported by the Bloomberg agency Sirens and explosions in Kiev and other cities Air raid sirens in the night a Kiev and in other cities of the country. Military officials and media reported “explosions” at Lviv e Rivne in the west ea Kherson in the south. The head of the civil and military administration of the capital, Sergei Popko, announced: “The defense is at work in the airspace of Kiev. Stay in shelters until it’s all over.” Same appeal in the southern region of Kryvyi Rih.



(reuters) London announces new sanctions The United Kingdom has announced new sanctions on Russia, including a ban on the sale of diamonds.



(afp) New Air Alert A new air alert went off over most of Ukraine, with the exception of western regions. The US: “We will not prevent allies from arming Kiev” The United States has told its European allies that it will not block the shipment of F16 jets to Ukraine. This was reported by sources in the Biden administration in Japan, where the Hiroshima G7 is underway. Among the European countries that own F16s made in the USA, the Netherlands have already expressed their willingness to export them to Kiev. The sources reiterated that Washington remains reluctant to send its F16s to Ukraine.



(reuters) Zelensky: “Offensive troops are preparing” The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky evokes the beginning of the counter-offensive. He convened the military cabinet and let it be known: “We are preparing. It is not the time to provide details but the offensive brigades are doing well”. Pentagon mistake: it overestimates the weapons in Kiev by 3 billion The Pentagon overestimated the value of weapons sent to Ukraine by $3 billion due to an accounting error. The Financial Times reports it. At this point, Kiev could count on a “treasure trove” of new aid.