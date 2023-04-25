War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Kiev: “Russian attack on Kupyansk: museum hit. At least five injured”

Head-on clash at the UN, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paradoxically presided over a meeting of the Security Council dedicated to “effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the United Nations Charter”, firing zero on the United States and its allies. But he found himself facing the united front of the Westerners.

In the usual evening video message to the nation, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he explained that he had a coordination meeting with all the leaders of the region: “We have taken decisions, in particular, to restore the energy sector after the Russian raids”.

