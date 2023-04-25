War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Kiev: “Russian attack on Kupyansk: museum hit. At least five injured”

Head-on clash at the UN, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paradoxically presided over a meeting of the Security Council dedicated to “effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the United Nations Charter”, firing zero on the United States and its allies. But he found himself facing the united front of the Westerners.
In the usual evening video message to the nation, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he explained that he had a coordination meeting with all the leaders of the region: “We have taken decisions, in particular, to restore the energy sector after the Russian raids”.
Ukraine: “Russian attack on Kupyansk: museum hit. At least five injured”
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, has published a video on Telegram that would show the effects of a Russian attack on the Kharkiv region. “The Russians bombed the city center of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles. They hit the museum. There are people under the rubble, currently at least five feits”.
Moscow: “A moratorium on intermediate-range missiles is at risk”
Russia, due to the actions of the United States, may withdraw from the moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missile systems. She stated this in an interview with Tass the director of the non-proliferation and arms control department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Yermakov. “As for American-made missile weapons, potentially capable of appearing in the Asia-Pacific region (Asia-Pacific region), including the territory of Japan, their speed characteristics are far from the only criterion on the basis at which we will evaluate such deployments,” the official cautioned, “less important is the range of missile systems.” In particular, “Russia’s readiness to continue adhering to the unilateral moratorium (declared by Vladimir Putin) on the deployment of medium- and short-range land-based missile systems in some regions will fundamentally depend on the specific parameters of their range,” he added.
“Already now we can confidently state that the destabilizing military programs of the United States and its allies are making our moratorium increasingly fragile, both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe,” the diplomat added.
Kiev: two civilians killed in Donetsk in the last 24 hours
Two civilians were killed and 13 others injured in the last 24 hours in Donetsk following attacks by the Russian army, according to the head of the regional military administration of Ukraine Pavlo Kyrylenkoquoted by UKrinform. “On April 24, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region of Shakhtarsk. Another 13 people were injured,” Kyrylenko said.
Medvedev: Poland wants to swallow Ukraine
The number two of the Russian Security Council and former president Dmitri Medvedev accuses Poland of imperial aims in the form of recovering “the idea of interstate union with Ukraine, from sea to sea”, i.e. from the Baltic to the Black Sea. post on Telegram, Medvedev relaunches the theories that Moscow has been circulating since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. “Under the current circumstances, a frustrated Poland has decided that the possibility of swallowing up the remnants of Ukraine may be now or never. Poles – according to the former Russian president – are dreaming again of the idea of reviving the interstate union with Ukraine and restore the unfinished empire: the commonwealth ‘from sea to sea’.Lacking the intellectual power to create a workable image of the future, Poland, maintaining its reputation as a ‘country upended in the past’, draws inspiration from maps from 400 years ago, when parts of present-day Ukraine were part of it”.
Lavrov: We see no progress on the Russian side of the grain deal
Russia sees no progress on the implementation of the part of the grain deal that relates to Russian products. This was reported by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov after his meeting at the UN with Secretary General Guterres, as reported by Tass. “The UN secretary-general spoke of the efforts he is making to advance the Russian side of the agreement as far as possible. So far – said Lavrov – progress, frankly, is not very evident. He communicated his thoughts to us in a letter outlining the ideas on how to proceed. Naturally, the letter must be studied. So far, as I have already said, and I told Antonio Guterres honestly, we do not see the desire of Western countries to really achieve what is necessary to the success of the Secretary General’s initiative on a package approach for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine and the Russian Federation”.
Guterres delivers letter to Lavrov on grain deal
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres handed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a letter addressed to President Vladimir Putin with some proposals to extend the agreement on grain exports from Ukraine. This was reported by Tass, quoting the message released by Guterres’ office following the meeting with Lavrov, held at the headquarters of the world organization. “The Secretary-General expressed his concern about the recent difficulties in the work of the joint coordination center in day-to-day operations,” the message read. The sides also discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan and Syria, according to reports from the UN.