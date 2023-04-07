White House: “Crimea? Zelensky will decide what to negotiate with Moscow”

It is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to decide if and when to negotiate with Russia and about what. He said it White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby: ‘President Zelensky can determine if and when he is ready to negotiate and in what context and on what,’ he said in response to a question about an article in the Financial Times which quoted Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, according to which Ukraine might be willing to negotiate on Crimea. “We believe nothing should be negotiated on Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing should be done, said or pursued without President Zelensky’s full approval,” Kirby added.