The Pentagon has opened an investigation into the leak landed on Twitter e Telegram, platform – the latter – with over half a billion users and available in Russia. According to sources, the published documents have been modified in some parts from their original format. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi says he is willing to call Zelensky, but Moscow reiterates that there are currently no prospects for a peaceful solution
Talks have begun in Ankara between Lavrov and Cavusoglu
Talks have begun in Ankara between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and its Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Tax reports it. Lavrov is expected to discuss the implementation of the grain deal, energy issues and efforts to normalize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as relations between Ankara and Damascus with the Turkish side of the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine, 3 dead and 17 wounded in Russian attacks in the last 24 hours
Russian troops have carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian regions in the past 24 hours, in which 3 civilians were killed and 17 others were injured. This was reported by the Defense Ministry of Kiev. The Russian attacks they have been reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Luhansk regions. According to the report, Russia has struck a total of 114 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones and tactical aviation. 32 infrastructures were also affected.
White House: “Crimea? Zelensky will decide what to negotiate with Moscow”
It is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to decide if and when to negotiate with Russia and about what. He said it White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby: ‘President Zelensky can determine if and when he is ready to negotiate and in what context and on what,’ he said in response to a question about an article in the Financial Times which quoted Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, according to which Ukraine might be willing to negotiate on Crimea. “We believe nothing should be negotiated on Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing should be done, said or pursued without President Zelensky’s full approval,” Kirby added.
British Defence: Russians regain momentum at Bakhmut
“Over the past few days, Russian forces have regained momentum in the battle for Bakhmut“, after they had previously suffered a setback. British Defense Intelligence writes this in its daily bulletin. According to London analysts, Russia is advancing in the center of the city and has also managed to capture the western bank of the Bakhmutka River, while “Ukraine’s main 0506 supply route west of the city is under serious threat.” The explanation, according to UK intelligence, is that “Russian regular forces, including airborne troops, have reinforced l area and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector.” Furthermore, “it is realistically possible that, locally, Wagner’s and Russia’s Defense Ministry commanders have ended their ongoing feud and have improved cooperation”.
Kiev, repulsed over 40 Russian attacks in 4 directions
The Ukrainian army rejected more than 40 attacks by Russian forces yesterday, who continue to concentrate their offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka, in the Donetsk region (east): the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev writes it on Facebook in its daily update on the progress of the war, as reported UKrinform. “Yesterday the enemy launched 5 missiles, 18 air raids and fired 53 rockets with multiple launch systems against the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure”, the report also reads. For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 6 strikes against Russian bases and destroyed 3 enemy drones (an Orlan-10, a Supercam and a Lancet-3), as well as three guided aerial bombs. Missile and artillery units hit, among other targets, two fuel depots and an electronic warfare station.
Kiev: Crimean residents involved in the construction of fortifications
Russian forces involve residents of occupied Crimea in building fortifications and, when they refuse, force them to dig trenches: he writes on Facebook the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev in its daily update on the progress of the war, as reported Ukrinform.
Top secret documents from the US and NATO ended up on social media. Manipulated by Moscow. Substantial damage to Western intelligence
Detailed reports from the US and NATO ended up on Twetter and Telegram. According to military analysts, the cards have been modified in some parts from the original version by increasing the American estimates of Ukrainian war dead and revising downwards those of Russia’s casualties. Which would suggest that the leak is an attempt by Moscow to disinformation. This is a pretty big damage to intelligence. In fact, the published documents detailed the next deliveries of weapons, the strategic plans and the state of troops and battalions