Ukraine: head of the armed forces sees US, UK and Polish commanders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said he had met with four military leaders from Western countries. Zaluzhnyi explained on Telegram that yesterday he saw the American general Christopher Cavoli, commander of the Supreme Allied Command in Europe (Saceur); British Admiral Tony Radakin, UK Chief of Defense Staff; Polish General Rajmund Andrzejczak, Chief of Staff of the Polish Armed Forces; the American lieutenant general Antonio Aguto, commander of the Ukraine assistance and security group. The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said he briefed them on the situation on the battlefield, particularly at Bakhmut. The provision of military aid to Ukraine, including weapons and ammunition, was also discussed – wrote Zaluzhnyi.