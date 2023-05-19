Home » War Ukraine Russia, yes for Zelensky and Putin to separate talks with Pope envoys. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, yes for Zelensky and Putin to separate talks with Pope envoys. LIVE

Pope: peace mission, hypothesis Zuppi in Kiev and Gugerotti in Moscow

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, separately, have reportedly accepted talks with special envoys of Pope Francis in order to discuss and reach a ceasefire. This was reported by the Vatican information site Il Sismografo, also indicating that Bergoglio’s envoys would be, for Kiev, the cardinal and archbishop of Bologna Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the CEI, and for Moscow the archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the dicastery for Eastern Churches and former apostolic nuncio in Great Britain, Ukraine, Belarus and the Caucasus countries Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan. Awaiting official confirmation, this could be the modality of the hitherto confidential “peace mission” for Ukraine announced by Pope Bergoglio on April 30 during the return flight from Budapest.

