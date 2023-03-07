Home World War Ukraine Russia, Zelensky: “Defend Bakhmut”. Beijing: “Never given weapons”. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, Zelensky: “Defend Bakhmut”. Beijing: “Never given weapons”. LIVE

War Ukraine Russia, Zelensky: “Defend Bakhmut”. Beijing: “Never given weapons”. LIVE

Kiev, “over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed yesterday”

The Ukrainian armed forces yesterday killed 1,060 Russian soldiers, a toll that brings the total of Moscow’s forces eliminated in the country since the beginning of the invasion to 154,830: the Kiev army General Staff announced in its daily update of the situation at the front, as reported by Ukrinform. The army does not specify how many Russian men lost their lives yesterday in the besieged city of Bakhmut, but in recent days Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Russian losses amounted to up to 500 soldiers a day in the battle to take the city strategic in the east of the country. The General Staff report also indicates that since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost 303 fighters, 289 helicopters and 2,095 drones. Kiev forces also say they destroyed 3,432 Russian tanks, 2,456 artillery systems, 488 multiple-launch rocket systems, 253 air defense systems, 873 cruise missiles and 18 ships.

