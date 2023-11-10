Home » Wardrobe falls in a B&B, tourist dies
World

by admin
by newspaperdipalermo.it – ​​6 hours ago

A serious accident occurred today in Palermo. A man on holiday in Sicily died inside a room of a bed and breakfast. Apparently the tourist died because he was crushed by a heavy wardrobe. The tragedy occurred in via Santa Rosalia, near the central station. On site they are…

