Source title: Warm fingertips, cohesive love Tencent Video VIP 10th Anniversary Appeal to Use Points for Public Welfare to Light up Moments of Kindness

With rich and diverse audio-visual content and continuous improvement of service experience, Tencent Video VIP has been with you for ten years. In order to thank the vast number of users for their support all the way, on December 23, Tencent Video officially opened the curtain of the 10th anniversary celebration of VIP with the theme of “Live up to the ‘Ten’ Light”, and simultaneously opened the “Night of Picking up Light” “The reservation for VIP’s 10th anniversary event will be broadcast live on December 27th, and we will bring you multiple surprises with mysterious guests. In addition to online, Tencent Video has also specially cooperated with blockbuster IPs including “Avatar 2” to create a number of VIP-only offline themed events. At the same time, Tencent Video Points Charity Donation will also bring the latest progress of multiple public welfare projects. At the special moment of the 10th anniversary of Tencent Video VIP, it will continue to gather the strength of public welfare members and let the love of Tencent Video VIP be released. greater social value. Live up to the good “ten” light: Thanksgiving feedback, multiple surprises Since its launch, Tencent Video VIP has continuously improved its membership service system covering content privileges, audio-visual privileges, identity privileges, and entertainment privileges. Intergenerational billion-level members have established an emotional bond with a strong sense of belonging and identity. In this regard, at the upcoming 10th anniversary event of “Light Picking Night” VIP, Tencent Video will not only bring multiple membership activation benefits to new and old users, but also give away limited 10th anniversary costumes and 2023 annual gift boxes Anniversary limited gift. At the same time, Tencent Video will also invite INTO1, Chen Yuqi, Duan Aojuan, Hu Bingqing, Tang San Xiaowu and other guests, and the main creative team of the popular content “Northeast Farewell to the Heavenly Group” and the upcoming “Qiao Feng Biography” will come to the live broadcast During the time, chat freely about your ten years, and draw lucky winners, send 10-year VIPs and other surprises. In addition, this live broadcast will also premiere the surprise easter eggs of the content waiting to be broadcast in “West Out of Yumen”. To fully release the platform’s ecological linkage power, Tencent Video also prepared a number of gratitude feedback for members such as “points for charity”, “Little Goose spends money to send members”, “Knowledge Anniversary Reward”, “VIP + Yan’an Apple Tree Joint Welfare” and so on. , aims to bring a carnival event with great emotional resonance to the majority of member users through tangible welfare returns and a high sense of interactive participation. Super IP support: online and offline, non-stop benefits Differentiated and customized membership services have always been a major feature of Tencent Video VIP. With the official launch of the VIP 10th Anniversary Celebration, Tencent Video also created a series of “VIP 10th Anniversary Live” activities through offline viewing groups. Starting from “Avatar 2”, which is currently being screened, Tencent Video invited V5+ members to “return” to the planet Pandora in Beijing and Shenzhen respectively, and set up creative interactions and sessions such as customizing commemorative ticket stubs, boarding and launching mini-games, and Avatar transformation moments. It brings an immersive movie-watching experience, and celebrates the 10th anniversary of VIP with everyone on a trip to the fantasy water world. Together with Dijia Film and Television Club, Tencent Video will exclusively recruit 50 members to enjoy Shanghai Disneyland and witness the announcement of the 2022 Wonderful Awards. At that time, users can not only enjoy the customized VIP welcome ceremony and participate in the on-site interesting interaction, but also get the exclusive experience of the customized dinner in the Royal Banquet Hall and the reserved viewing seats of the “Wonderful Dream Light Phantom Show”. In addition, themed activities such as “Douluo Dalu 5th Anniversary” will also be launched one after another with the joining of the main creative team, adding value to the rights and interests of Tencent Video members, especially high-level members. See also Ukraine crisis, Putin-Biden summit to avoid war, Borrel: "Good diplomatic work". Kiev asks the EU to impose "sanctions immediately" Points to do good deeds: Gather energy and transmit warmth For a long time, Tencent Video has been committed to conveying more warmth and responsibility of the times. Through technology to empower public welfare, Tencent Video’s “Points for Charity Donation” has made the points generated in the daily use of the platform a bridge between users and public welfare. Up to now, Tencent Video Points Charity Donation has funded 60 charity projects, accumulatively 4.07 million people participated in donations, raised 1.568 billion love points, and brought a total of more than 66 million yuan to charity organizations. With a strong sense of social responsibility, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of VIP, Tencent Video specially cooperated with public welfare organizations such as Tencent Public Welfare, China Children and Teenagers’ Fund, China Children’s Charity Relief Foundation, Shenzhen One Foundation Public Welfare Foundation, etc., through a group of sound posters , showing the public welfare achievements of joint efforts with members in recent years. In the narrations of public welfare beneficiaries and public welfare volunteers, “Lighten the Light with Maternal Love”, “Dream Choir Teacher Project”, “Starry Sky Public Welfare Library”, “Warm Winter Project·Travel with Love for Children”, etc. Public welfare projects for groups in need and public welfare education construction are carried out in an orderly manner amidst the echo of the love of the majority of members. Based on the social responsibility of Tencent Video’s VIP membership business, Tencent Video will also carry out public welfare activities throughout the 10th anniversary celebration. For example, Tencent Video cooperated with Baota District of Yan’an City last year to launch the public welfare joint product “Tencent Video + An Apple Tree in Yan’an”. This year, two phases of cooperation upgrades have been launched. Users can get Yan’an apples or Yan’an apples by purchasing joint products Adoption rights are established, and this innovative combination of the Internet + apple industry has also vigorously promoted the new model of “sharing economy + customized agriculture + cultural tourism services”, allowing Yan’an apples to go out of Yan’an and generate income for fruit farmers. In the future, Tencent Video will continue to call on members to spread warmth with their fingertips and light up more moments of goodwill through public welfare innovations such as point donations. The 10th anniversary of Tencent Video VIP not only witnessed the maturity and changes of the audio-visual industry with high-quality service experience, but also transformed the public’s love for content into concern for the society. The value influence of an important group. Standing at a brand-new development moment, the development of Tencent Video VIP in the next ten years is worth looking forward to. For more information on the 10th anniversary of Tencent Video VIP, please also pay attention to the official platform of Tencent Video. See also Taiwan’s exports to the mainland have reached a new high. Taiwan’s media: "New South" is pushing more and more "West"|Tai Ing-wen|Taiwan Province|CPTPP_Sina News

With rich and diverse audio-visual content and continuous improvement of service experience, Tencent Video VIP has been with you for ten years. In order to thank the vast number of users for their support all the way, on December 23, Tencent Video officially opened the curtain of the 10th anniversary celebration of VIP with the theme of “Live up to the ‘Ten’ Light”, and simultaneously opened the “Night of Picking up Light” “The reservation for VIP’s 10th anniversary event will be broadcast live on December 27th, and we will bring you multiple surprises with mysterious guests. In addition to online, Tencent Video has also specially cooperated with blockbuster IPs including “Avatar 2” to create a number of VIP-only offline themed events. At the same time, Tencent Video Points Charity Donation will also bring the latest progress of multiple public welfare projects. At the special moment of the 10th anniversary of Tencent Video VIP, it will continue to gather the strength of public welfare members and let the love of Tencent Video VIP be released. greater social value.

Live up to the good “ten” light: Thanksgiving feedback, multiple surprises

Since its launch, Tencent Video VIP has continuously improved its membership service system covering content privileges, audio-visual privileges, identity privileges, and entertainment privileges. Intergenerational billion-level members have established an emotional bond with a strong sense of belonging and identity.

In this regard, at the upcoming 10th anniversary event of “Light Picking Night” VIP, Tencent Video will not only bring multiple membership activation benefits to new and old users, but also give away limited 10th anniversary costumes and 2023 annual gift boxes Anniversary limited gift. At the same time, Tencent Video will also invite INTO1, Chen Yuqi, Duan Aojuan, Hu Bingqing, Tang San Xiaowu and other guests, and the main creative team of the popular content “Northeast Farewell to the Heavenly Group” and the upcoming “Qiao Feng Biography” will come to the live broadcast During the time, chat freely about your ten years, and draw lucky winners, send 10-year VIPs and other surprises. In addition, this live broadcast will also premiere the surprise easter eggs of the content waiting to be broadcast in “West Out of Yumen”. To fully release the platform’s ecological linkage power, Tencent Video also prepared a number of gratitude feedback for members such as “points for charity”, “Little Goose spends money to send members”, “Knowledge Anniversary Reward”, “VIP + Yan’an Apple Tree Joint Welfare” and so on. , aims to bring a carnival event with great emotional resonance to the majority of member users through tangible welfare returns and a high sense of interactive participation.

Super IP support: online and offline, non-stop benefits

Differentiated and customized membership services have always been a major feature of Tencent Video VIP. With the official launch of the VIP 10th Anniversary Celebration, Tencent Video also created a series of “VIP 10th Anniversary Live” activities through offline viewing groups. Starting from “Avatar 2”, which is currently being screened, Tencent Video invited V5+ members to “return” to the planet Pandora in Beijing and Shenzhen respectively, and set up creative interactions and sessions such as customizing commemorative ticket stubs, boarding and launching mini-games, and Avatar transformation moments. It brings an immersive movie-watching experience, and celebrates the 10th anniversary of VIP with everyone on a trip to the fantasy water world. Together with Dijia Film and Television Club, Tencent Video will exclusively recruit 50 members to enjoy Shanghai Disneyland and witness the announcement of the 2022 Wonderful Awards. At that time, users can not only enjoy the customized VIP welcome ceremony and participate in the on-site interesting interaction, but also get the exclusive experience of the customized dinner in the Royal Banquet Hall and the reserved viewing seats of the “Wonderful Dream Light Phantom Show”. In addition, themed activities such as “Douluo Dalu 5th Anniversary” will also be launched one after another with the joining of the main creative team, adding value to the rights and interests of Tencent Video members, especially high-level members.

Points to do good deeds: Gather energy and transmit warmth

For a long time, Tencent Video has been committed to conveying more warmth and responsibility of the times. Through technology to empower public welfare, Tencent Video’s “Points for Public Welfare” has made the points generated in the daily use of the platform a bridge between users and public welfare. Up to now, Tencent Video Points Charity Donation has funded 60 charity projects, accumulatively 4.07 million people participated in donations, raised 1.568 billion love points, and brought a total of more than 66 million yuan to charity organizations. With a strong sense of social responsibility, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of VIP, Tencent Video specially cooperated with public welfare organizations such as Tencent Public Welfare, China Children and Teenagers’ Fund, China Children’s Charity Relief Foundation, Shenzhen One Foundation Public Welfare Foundation, etc., through a group of sound posters , showing the public welfare achievements of joint efforts with members in recent years. In the narrations of public welfare beneficiaries and public welfare volunteers, “Lighten the Light with Maternal Love”, “Dream Choir Teacher Project”, “Starry Sky Public Welfare Library”, “Warm Winter Project·Travel with Love for Children”, etc. Public welfare projects for groups in need and public welfare education construction are carried out in an orderly manner amidst the echo of the love of the majority of members. Based on the social responsibility of Tencent Video’s VIP membership business, Tencent Video will also carry out public welfare activities throughout the 10th anniversary celebration. For example, Tencent Video cooperated with Baota District of Yan’an City last year to launch the public welfare joint product “Tencent Video + An Apple Tree in Yan’an”. This year, two phases of cooperation upgrades have been launched. Users can get Yan’an apples or Yan’an apples by purchasing joint products Adoption rights are established, and this innovative combination of the Internet + apple industry has also vigorously promoted the new model of “sharing economy + customized agriculture + cultural tourism services”, allowing Yan’an apples to go out of Yan’an and generate income for fruit farmers. In the future, Tencent Video will continue to call on members to spread warmth with their fingertips and light up more moments of goodwill through public welfare innovations such as point donations.

The 10th anniversary of Tencent Video VIP not only witnessed the maturity and changes of the audio-visual industry with high-quality service experience, but also transformed the public’s love for content into concern for the society. The value influence of an important group. Standing at a brand-new development moment, the development of Tencent Video VIP in the next ten years is worth looking forward to. For more information on the 10th anniversary of Tencent Video VIP, please also pay attention to the official platform of Tencent Video.