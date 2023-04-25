Warm water with lemon peel, drink it in the morning – the unexpected effect

One of the most recommended decoctions on the net for your well-being is drinking hot water with lemon peel. Perfect for after-breakfast and beyond, it can become an excellent homemade herbal tea.

Drink one hot herbal tea it is a widespread habit to find relief after a meal or to cure minor ailments. Supermarkets and herbalists allow us to choose between different flavors, each designed for different needs.

Then there is the myth of water and lemon in the morning: according to various theories, drinking this decoction on an empty stomach would help to receive various beneficial effects. In fact, many nutritionists and experts they advised against drinking this concoction on an empty stomachbecause the acidity of the citrus fruit could worsen any digestive problems.

So all fake? Let’s make a clarification, because it would be enough to make a small correction: prepare one cup of hot water with lemon peel and drink it after main meals. If you want it in the morning, accompany it for breakfast, otherwise it’s excellent to drink after lunch or dinner for a nice hot drink in the evening.

Hot water with lemon peel: how to prepare it and the beneficial effects

Preparing what we could define as a homemade herbal tea is very simple: we just need to take a small saucepan, boil water inside it together with a few lemon peels. We leave it like this for a few minutes and then filter it to drink the still hot liquid.

Why lemon zest and not its juice directly? Because it really is the peel to have the greatest nutritional properties which help in having the desired beneficial effects, which allow us in particular to calm small stomach problems. It is the same reason as the rest why it is recommended to eat fruit with peel.

Let’s think about apple for example, which contains its best substances right on the part that many of us tend to and eliminate. Instead, it is better to wash it well, especially if purchased at the supermarket, and consume it as it is, unless you have digestive problems that advise against foods rich in fiber such as fruit peels.

Back to ours hot water with lemon peel the advice is to drink it as it comes, perhaps not at boiling temperature, both for a matter of taste and a pleasant flavor on the palate. Especially during the autumn and winter season, drinking a hot drink can give us a pleasant feeling of well-being, even mental.

You can decide to season it all with other beneficial foods, such as del miele, to replace traditional sugar and to counteract the bitter aftertaste of lemon peel. There are those who prefer to add a little cinnamon, thus also finding the advantages resulting from the use of this spice.

Alternatively, prepare plenty you can also keep it to consume it cold. However, it maintains its beneficial properties and will be useful for when you want to alleviate digestive problems.