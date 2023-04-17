Warner Bros announces multiplayer title Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

One of the shortcomings of Hogwarts Legacy that many have complained about is the impossibility of playing Quidditch matches, the iconic game riding on flying brooms in pursuit of a golden snitch. Warner Bros. has therefore decided to remedy with a separate title: Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is an online multiplayer title that “engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broom-wielding adventures with friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting“. The game will also be subject to an early playtest that will allow us to put it to the test, with recordings already available in This Page.

Here are the first details on the game, followed by the announcement trailer.

What is that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world‘s most iconic wizarding sport. Who publishes Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Warner Bros. Games publishes Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions under the Portkey Games imprint. Who is developing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been in development for several years by Unbroken Studios. Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions a standalone experience? Yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a complete, standalone Quidditch experience developed by Unbroken Studios. It engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broom adventures with friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting. Where can I play Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is currently in limited playtesting. You can sign up here for a chance to participate in current and future playtests. Registration does not guarantee participation. When does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions come out? The release date of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has not yet been set. What platforms will Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions be available on? Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available for PC and consoles, which are not yet confirmed. Can players customize their character in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Yes, players can create and customize their own Quidditch champions. Does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions require an internet connection? Yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a competitive, multiplayer experience that requires an internet connection to play. Can I play Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions with my friends? Yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions can be played alone or in a team with friends or other players online. How does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions fit into the wizarding world? While the Portkey Games aren’t direct adaptations of the books and movies, the games are firmly rooted in the wizarding universe of the Wizarding World. While staying true to JK Rowling’s original vision, game developers Portkey tread new territory by creating new ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world.