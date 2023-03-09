Home World Warner Bros. prepares the postponement of Suicide Squad
It’s not official yet, but the US site Bloomberg revealed that Warner Bros. has decided the postponed to the end of 2023 Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguethe new co-op action game from the talented Rocksteady.

Announced for release on May 26, the game has caused much discussion among fans due to the unconvincing gameplay demonstration a few weeks ago, which showed a game that was far too different from Rocksteady’s previous Arkham series and apparently too chaotic.

The postponement however, reveals the headboard, is not intended to change the game compared to what has been seen, but only to fix various bugs and better refine aspects of the game that were not completely satisfactory. Since the official release is now in two months, the official announcement of the postponement should arrive soon: we will update you as soon as there is news.

