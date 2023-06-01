Home » Warning from Chinese President Xi Jinping | Info
The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, today called on all top national security officials to be prepared for “worst case scenarios”.

Source: Profimedia

The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we now face have grown significantlyXi said at a meeting of the party’s national security committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The President of China has issued the latest instructions to all national security officials. At the same time, these instructions come at a time when Beijing is facing many challenges. He added that they must adhere to worst-case scenario thinking and prepare to undergo major tests of “strong winds and even dangerous stormy seas”.

He also urged China to improve national security education and improve security data management and artificial intelligence development. Since coming to power a decade ago, Xi has made national security a key paradigm that “pervades all aspects of Chinese governance,” according to political experts. He expanded the concept of national security to cover everything from politics, economics, defense, culture and ecology to cyberspace.

