Warning from the Civil Protection in 6 Regions, new Thunderstorms and Hail risk

Weather alert 12 May 2023
On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a notice of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

A worsening of the weather conditions is expected with the risk of rain or thunderstorms, particularly in the North, in Tuscany, in the Marche and along the central Apennines. The phenomena may persist in the Triveneto area and in the lowland areas between Piedmont and Lombardy. On the other hand, it will be a calm and relatively sunny day in most of the South and in the Islands.

As reported on the official website of the National Civil Protection Department, it has been issued yellow weather alert on Emilia Romagna and Veneto for hydraulic riskon Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Tuscany and Umbria for storm risk and again on sectors of Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto as regards the hydrogeological risk. In Emilia Romagna the alert persists going from red to orange in some sectors:

Moderate criticality due to hydraulic risk (orange alert):Emilia Romagna: Po and Po di Volano plains of Ferrara, Reno plains of Bologna and its tributaries, low hills and plains of Romagna.

Moderate criticality due to hydrogeological risk (orange alert):Emilia Romagna: Bologna hills, high hills of Romagna.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.

