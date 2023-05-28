Warning of heavy downpours and hail in Serbia | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMZ) has issued a warning valid until June 1.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMZ) issued a warning for the local occurrence of heavy showers with thunder and hail. According to the website, the warning is valid from today, May 28, to June 1.

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Serbia until the end of the month, but also at the beginning of June. locally, it will be more pronounced with the appearance of hail and with a large daily amount of precipitation, from 20 to 50 mm (in the zone of the most intense showers), and locally even more,” the website states.

RHMZ also published a hydrological warning that is in effect from May 25 to June 1. “On the Danube near Novi Sad and Smederevo hs, as well as on the Sava near Šabac hs, the water levels will move above the limits of regular flood protection in the coming days. in the upper reaches of the West Morava during May 28 and 29 water levels will be on the rise as warning levels are exceeded. Spills are possible on the smaller torrential watercourses of these watersheds,” it was announced on the website of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

Until the end of the month, changeable and unstable weather will remain with occasional showers and thunderstorms, which will be locally more pronounced with the appearance of hail and with a large amount of precipitation in a short time. Daily temperatures will range from 21 to 26 degrees.

