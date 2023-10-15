Warning: Risks of Observing the Annular Solar Eclipse Without Eye Protection, Cuban Society of Ophthalmology Issues Caution

Cubans Excited for Annular Eclipse, But Ophthalmologists Warn of Eye Damage Risks

Cubans are eagerly anticipating a rare annular eclipse that will take place this Saturday and can be witnessed across the country. However, the Cuban Society of Ophthalmology has issued a warning about the dangers of observing the eclipse without proper eye protection, according to the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

Dr. Ilsa Figueroa, an ophthalmologist at the IPK, emphasized the importance of preserving vision and stressed the ethical and scientific duty of ophthalmologists to inform the public about the potential risks. She stated, “An annular eclipse of the sun will occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023. We will experience darkness with the solar corona for more than four hours.”

The Society of Ophthalmology is disseminating this information to prevent any central vision impairments caused by the eclipse. People are strongly advised to avoid directly looking at the sun’s corona, as this could lead to irreversible damage known as photo-to-central maculopathy.

Dr. Figueroa urged ophthalmologists to inform their patients about the risks and recommended the use of special glasses with appropriate filters for those who want to observe the natural phenomenon directly. The eclipse is expected to be visible in Cuba between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, reaching its maximum splendor around 1:00 pm.

The Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy of Cuba (IGA) added that observing the eclipse without adequate eye protection could cause serious and irreversible burns to the retina due to the high intensity of sunlight. The safest protection is provided by optical filters specifically designed for solar observation. Homemade filters such as smoked glass, black nylon, or colored films should never be used as they allow dangerous ultraviolet radiation to pass through.

The IGA recommended indirect observation methods, such as using a small telescope or a piece of cardboard with a small hole to project the image of the sun onto a white screen. This method ensures safe observation without direct exposure to the sun’s harmful rays.

The upcoming eclipse will be the most significant event of its kind observed in Cuba since May 7, 1970, according to the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy. Sun eclipses occur when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. The annular eclipse on October 14th will occur when the moon’s apparent diameter is slightly smaller than that of the sun, creating a ring-like appearance.

In Cuba, only a partial eclipse will be visible, with the sun appearing as a crescent shape. In Havana, the eclipse will begin at 11:55 a.m., reach its maximum at 1:34 p.m., and end at 3:15 p.m., with an obscuration of 68.1%. In Santiago de Cuba, the eclipse will start at 12:15 p.m., reach its peak at 1:55 p.m., and conclude at 3:34 p.m., with a darkening of 58.5%.

It is important for everyone to heed the advice of ophthalmologists and take necessary precautions to protect their eyes during this exciting celestial event.

Share this: Facebook

X

