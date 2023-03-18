The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Balova for the alleged mass abduction of Ukrainian children.

The ICC said in a statement that Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and illegal resettlement of the population from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of Russia, on similar charges.

A big investigation

A major investigation by the Associated Press (AP) at the end of the year revealed that Ukrainian children were deported to Russia or to territories under Russian control without consent, that they were lied to that their parents did not want them, used for propaganda, taken to Russian families and given Russian citizenship.

Thousands of children have been found in the basements of ruined Ukrainian cities like Mariupol and orphanages in Russia’s separatist Donbass region. Among them are those whose parents were killed in shelling, as well as “children of the state” – those in institutions or placed with foster families, writes AP, whose investigation into “one of the most explosive issues of the war” showed that Russian efforts to adopt Ukrainian children and they raise them as Russians already well underway.

Russia claims the children do not have parents or guardians or cannot be contacted, but the AP reveals that officials have deported Ukrainian children to Russia or territories under its control without consent. In doing so, they lied to them that their parents did not want them, used them for propaganda, and finally handed them over to Russian families, giving them Russian citizenship.

“Mark of Genocide”

The investigation, for which the AP used dozens of interviews with parents, children and Russian and Ukrainian officials, as well as emails, letters, Russian documents and Russian state media, is the most extensive to date into the abduction of Ukrainian children and the first to follow the process all the way to the one that they are already growing up in Russia, according to the agency.

Parents or not, raising children of war in another country or culture can be a sign of genocide, an attempt to erase the identity of an enemy nation, according to AP. And the prosecutors say that it can also be done directly connect with Russian President Vladimir Putin who has explicitly supported adoptionswhich was done by issuing an arrest warrant from the court in The Hague.

Russian law prohibits the adoption of foreign children, but Putin signed a decree last May that makes it easier to adopt and grant citizenship to Ukrainian children without parental care, and makes it harder for Ukraine and surviving relatives to return them.

Russia has also prepared a registry of suitable Russian families for Ukrainian children and pays them for each child who receives citizenship – up to $1,000 for those with disabilities. It holds summer camps for Ukrainian orphans, offers “patriotic education” classes and even runs hotlines to match Russian families with children from the Donbass.

“This is an absolutely horrible story” said then Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Marijupol, who claims that hundreds of children were taken from that city alone.

“Generous Act”

The situation is complicated by the fact that many children in the so-called Ukrainian orphanages are not orphans at all. Before the war, the Ukrainian government told the United Nations that most children in the country “are not orphans, do not have serious illnesses” and are in institutions because their families live in “difficult circumstances.” Russia presents the adoption of Ukrainian children as a generous act that provides helpless minors with a new home and access to treatment. State media there showed local officials hugging children while handing them Russian passports.

It is difficult to determine the exact number of deported children – Ukraine claims that there are almost 8,000 of them, while Russia has not disclosed the total number, although officials regularly announce the arrival of orphans on Russian military planes. It was last March Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova Belova, for whom an arrest warrant was also issued, said that over 1,000 children from Ukraine are in Russia. During the summer, she stated, 120 Russian families applied to be guardians, and more than 130 children received Russian citizenship. Belova is under the sanctions of the USA, Europe, Britain, Canada and Australia.

In August, an official from Moscow’s Department of Labor and Social Protection wrote: “Our children… Now they are ours” in a post thanking Russian foster families.

Olga’s witness

When Ukrainian Olga Lopatkina set out on a mission to recover her six adopted children who were trapped in Marijupol due to the war, she had no idea that it would lead her straight into conflict with Russia.

Olga’s children were on vacation in Marijupolje, but when the war broke out, they were left behind in the besieged city. All they had was Olga’s eldest son Timofey (17). Three children had chronic diseases or disabilities, and the youngest was seven years old. During the bombing, they took shelter in the basement, but over time they became numb to the traumatic situation and when fighter planes flew over them, Timofey no longer ran to the shelter.

“When you see people’s brains on the road, nothing matters anymore,” remembers Timofey, who lost contact with his mother when the electricity went out. A local doctor from Mariupol organized evacuation to other places in Ukraine, but as the pro-Russian forces at the checkpoints refused to recognize the children’s documents, copies of papers identifying them and their parents, the children ended up in the hospital of the Donetsk “Republic” (DNR). Timofej was supposed to turn 18 in just a few months, when he would be recruited into the DNR army against his country. “I realized that somehow I had to get out of there,” he says.

“Don’t forget my orphans”

When he finally managed to contact the mother, to tell her that he had kept the children safe, an unexpected response followed. “It’s great that they’re alive. But we’re already abroad,” she said. “Thank you for leaving me,” he wrote furiously.

Meanwhile, Olga was trying to reach her children. She pursued Ukrainian officials, local authorities and social services, anyone who could evacuate her children. When she lost contact with her children on March 1, she thought that the children would be evacuated to Zaporozhye, so she went there with her husband, but two days after her arrival, an order came to evacuate Zaporozhye itself.

She decided to flee to France with her biological daughter Rada and sent a message to the governor of Donetsk: "Don't forget my orphans"

“They turned the children against us”

She continued to contact Russian and Ukrainian officials and sent them documents proving custody. AP writes that the children were paraded on Russian television and told that their mother did not love them. “Every day they turned the children against us. “Your parents abandoned you.” “We will transfer you to better families.” “You will have a better life here,” says Olga.

She took a job in a clothing factory in France and bought furniture, wardrobe and toys for children who might not return. She set aside a room for them in a split-level apartment in the northwest of the country, in Lue. And then she discovered that other Ukrainian orphans who were with her children had received new documents for the DNR. The Donetsk authorities made her conditional – she could return her children if she came to Donetsk via Russia to return them personally.

“I will sue you. You took my children, that’s a crime“, she wrote in an email to the Donetsk authorities on May 18. Leaving for France

In the meantime, Timofey and the other children in the DNR found out that they would not be allowed to go home. Two officials told him that a local court would terminate Lopatkina’s custody. The younger children would go to an orphanage and then to new families in Russia while he went to school in Donetsk. They were told that the parents who did not come to pick them up did not want them.

“I was disappointed, I didn’t believe in anything,” says the young man. And then Olga’s efforts paid off. After two months of negotiations, the DNR authorities agreed to allow a volunteer with authorization from Lopatkina’s lawyer to pick up the children. They asked Timofey if he and the other children wanted to return or stay in Donetsk. “I’ll go home to my parents, of course,” he told them.

The document was signed and they left for France. They traveled for three days by bus through Russia and Latvia to Berlin, where he met his father, and then to France. It took Timofey a few days to realize that he was with his parents again. He deleted the angry messages he sent to his mother. “I told my mother that now she can take the reins. Now I’m a child (again),” he says.

“All children want a mother”

The AP states that Russia is justifying the deportation of the children by pointing to the annexation of four Ukrainian regions in September, which the international community rejects. Serhii Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, accused Russian officials of drafting documents that deprive Ukrainian parents of their rights, fearing that the children will be recruited into the Russian army. Other officials in the occupied territories loyal to Moscow have a “benign” view of what is being done, according to AP.

Olga Volkova, who runs a children’s institution in Donetsk, evacuated 225 children to an area near the Russian city of Taganrog, and 10 of them were taken in by Russian families in April. After DNR and Russian officials create a list of suitable candidates, her boarding school provides them with citizenship and sends them to new families in Russia. If they have Ukrainian relatives, they can stay in touch, but while the war is going on, the children still have some kind of family, she points out. “Everyone wants to have a mother, you knowVolkova said.

