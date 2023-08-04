Home » Warsaw-Minsk tensions, Poland reacts: more troops on the border
IZMAIL (UKRAINE) – The battlefield drips blood without gaining a meter, but the war instead of dying out continues to threaten to spread. After the slap by Belarus of Lukashenko to Poland for the alleged trespassing of two helicopters in the sovereign territory of Warsaw, yesterday an equally disturbing case exploded on the border between Ukraine and Romania: it emerged that one of the drones sent Tuesday night from Moscow to hit the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure along the Danube (to cripple the alternative grain corridor, which goes up the great river) would have ended up in Romania, falling into the forest on the opposite bank to that of Izmail.

