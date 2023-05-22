Was Andy Warhol infringing copyright?

Last Thursday the Supreme Court of the United States made a decision on a big case relating to copyright, or copyright on intellectual property. The case, known as Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, it concerned the “Prince series”, a series of serigraphs created by the famous American artist for the fashion magazine Vanity Fair starting from a photograph taken by Lynn Goldsmith of the musician Prince in 1981. According to various artists and legal experts, the ruling could make it much more complex to create “quotationist” art, i.e. art that starts from the use of pre-existing objects or images barely processed, often to send a message about consumerism.

In this case, Goldsmith had photographed Prince in an awkward and bewildered pose for a report published in the magazine Newsweek, and had retained the copyright. Three years later Vanity Fair had commissioned Andy Warhol, an artist who became famous precisely for his reproductions of icons of American pop culture, from Marilyn Monroe to Campbell’s soup, a screen print that started from the photo of Prince taken by Goldsmith, however distorting the colors. Goldsmith had licensed his photo, making it clear that it applied only to this one case.

Upon Prince’s death in 2016, Vanity Fair had published a special cover of the magazine as a tribute to Prince using another silkscreen created by Warhol before his death (which occurred in 1987) from the same photo of Goldsmith, and attributing ownership of the work to the Andy Warhol Foundation (AWF), institution that makes decisions about how to handle Warhol’s copyrighted works. Goldsmith then took the AWF to court, asking it to determine whether Warhol’s reuse of the image outside the initial license infringed his copyright.

In 2019 the Southern District of New York he was right at the AWF, reasoning on the fact that essentially Warhol’s elaboration had sufficiently distorted the original photo, creating something totally new and very personal. “The works in the Prince series can reasonably be said to have transformed Prince from a vulnerable and uncomfortable person to an iconic figure. The humanity that Prince embodies in Goldsmith’s photography is gone. Additionally, each work in the Prince Series is instantly recognizable as “a Warhol” rather than a photograph of Prince, in the same way that Warhol’s famous depictions of Marilyn Monroe and Mao are recognizable as “Warhol,” not realistic photographs of Those people”.

Goldsmith appealed to the Second Circuit – a court one level higher than that of New York – which in 2021 had expressed itself differently. In that case, Judge Gerard E. Lynch had ruled that the trial judge “should not assume the role of an art critic, trying to ascertain the intent or meaning of the works in question, either because the judges are typically inadequate to formulate aesthetic judgments and because such perceptions are intrinsically subjective».

The work, according to Lynch, “preserves the essential elements of Goldsmith’s photography without significantly adding or altering those elements”, and therefore violated the so-called “fair use“, a legislative provision of the United States legal system according to which, under certain conditions, one may use copyrighted material for informational, critical or educational purposes, without seeking written authorization from the rights holder.

The AWF had petitioned the Supreme Court, saying the Second Circuit ruling would represent “a sea change in copyright law” and cast “a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art,” referring in particular to the artists who still would like to create quotationist works.

However, not even the Supreme Court found that Warhol’s changes to the photograph had transformed it sufficiently to be within “fair use”, and therefore concluded that the AWF did not have the right to license Vanity Fair silkscreen without first paying Goldsmith a further license to use his photo.

The main fear now is that the ruling will expose artists who make citationist art and the institutions that exhibit their work to a flood of copyright infringement lawsuits. It is not yet clear what the implications of the decision will actually be: the majority of the judges, in fact, wrote in the sentence that they had no problems with the fact that Warhol’s work took too much inspiration from Goldsmith’s photo, but only with the fact that the AWF had not paid an additional license to the photographer in 2016. “The Court expresses no opinion with respect to the creation, display or sale of any of the original works in the Prince series,” the judges wrote. In short: like all the judgments of the United States, where it is based on the common law, will act as a precedent and will in all likelihood inspire subsequent judgments; but at the same time it was formulated in such a way as to give more indications on the single judicial dispute than on the general problem of quotations in art.

“At least, this ruling won’t force museums to rush to hide their quotation works in the dark depths of vaults, as feared would happen in the event of a more sweeping ruling against the AWF.” writes the critic Blake Gopnik sul New York Times. “As long as the citing artists do not sell licenses for the reproduction of their creations, the new Supreme Court decision should not concern them”. Given that very few artists become famous enough to license their work to glossy magazines, the ruling should apply to a very limited number of cases.

Among the concerns raised by this ruling is the possibility that artists will only take inspiration from works for which they can afford to license them, avoiding reworking whatever work seems too expensive to them. “What if Goldsmith had insisted on being paid a billion dollars for a license, or even if he had asked for a thousand dollars from a struggling quotation artist who can’t even afford that amount?” asked the professor of reads Amy Adler, consulted by Gopnik. “Suddenly, Goldsmith or whoever would impose a veto on someone else’s artistic expression, or at least the media reproduction of her.”

For this reason, the judge of the Supreme Court Elena Kagan wrote in a note of dissent that the sentence “will stifle creativity of all kinds. It will stand in the way of new art, music and literature. It will limit the expression of new ideas and the attainment of new knowledge. It will make our world poorer.”