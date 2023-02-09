09.02.2023

After Seymour Hersh, a well-known investigative journalist, published a report that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bombing last September was the responsibility of the US Navy, the US government refuted the claim.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) A spokesman for the US Central Intelligence Agency told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday: “The relevant claims are unfounded and completely wrong.” Journalist Hersh previously reported that in June last year, the US Marine Corps Divers planted explosives on the gas pipeline in a covert operation deployed by the White House and detonated them remotely last September with Norwegian assistance.

Hersh, 85, appears to have cited only one anonymous source in his reporting. Hersh is a well-known Pulis Prize-winning journalist who first reported the massacre of the Vietnamese village of My Lai by the US military during the Vietnam War, and later revealed news of the abuse of prisoners by US soldiers at the Abu Ghraib prison during the Iraq War. However, this report on the bombing of the Beixi pipeline was only published on his personal blog, not the mainstream media in the United States.

In September last year, four explosions occurred in the economic waters of Sweden and Denmark, causing multiple leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that transport Russian natural gas to Germany. At the time of the incident, although the gas pipeline was out of service, the pipeline was still full of natural gas. Sweden believes the gas leak was clearly the result of sabotage and found explosives residues.

After the incident, Russia immediately became the main object of suspicion, but Moscow firmly denied any connection with the incident. German Federal Prosecutor General Frank (Peter Frank) also said a few days ago that so far there is no evidence that Russia was involved in the incident.

Shortly after the incident, Russia hinted that the bombing of the gas pipeline might have something to do with the United States. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at the time: “The President of the United States must answer the question whether he has acted on his previous threats.” Japan said there must be an international investigation into the incident and punishment for those responsible.

On the eve of the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year, German Chancellor Scholz and US President Biden held a meeting in Biden.



The so-called threat from the US President originated from the relevant statements made by President Biden during German Chancellor Scholz’s visit to Washington in early February 2022. At that time, there were still a few weeks before the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out. President Biden repeatedly stated that once Russian troops entered Ukraine, “Nord Stream 2 will cease to exist.” President Biden emphasized, I swear, “We will Closing it all.” However, he gave no further details.

At that time, the topic of concern to all parties was whether the United States would prevent the gas pipeline from being put into operation by sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 operating company. Later, it was the German federal government that put an end to the Beixi 2 project: on the eve of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Berlin froze the project. This is Berlin’s response after Russia announced its recognition of the independent status of the Ukrainian separatist-controlled areas.

(German News Agency, Reuters)

Deutsche Welle is committed to providing you with objective and neutral news reports, as well as commentary and analysis showing multiple perspectives. The comments and analysis in this article only represent the personal position of the author or expert.

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.