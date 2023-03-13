By cleaning the filter of the washing machine, you will prevent breakdowns, extend the life of the device and improve the quality of washing

Izvor: YouTube / 5 Minute Fix It

In order for the washing machine to function smoothly for as long as possible and efficiently perform as many washing cycles as possible, it is important that it is properly maintained. In addition to regular cleaning of the washing machine, regular maintenance of its individual parts, especially the more delicate ones, is also important. what kind of filter is it.

Cleaning the washing machine filter prevents clogging and damage to the water pumpand the correct functioning of the pump is of crucial importance for the ejection of water from the washing machine, as well as for the operation of the centrifuge.

You can find it in the following text guidelines for cleaning the washing machine filter and the answer to the question of how to open the filter on the washing machine.

Why is it important to clean the washing machine filter?

The filter is one of the most important parts of the washing machine, primarily because it represents the protective part of the machine.

When washing clothes, all impurities on their way to the sewage network pass through the filter of the washing machine. The filter also prevents small objects or pieces of clothing from reaching the pump and damaging it.

In a short time, a lot of dirt, hair, small money, buttons from clothes and other objects can accumulate in the filter, and sometimes it happens that you find a missing sock or some other piece of clothing in the filter of the washing machine. All this leads to clogging of the filter, and with it to the potential failure of the washing machine itself.

Given that the prices of washing machines often exceed the average salary, regular cleaning of the filter on the washing machine is of particular importance.

How to clean the washing machine filter in a few simple steps and how often should it be done?

Cleaning the washing machine filter can prevent two problems. Namely, if various impurities have accumulated on the filter, especially to a greater extent, it may happen that the pump stops ejecting water from the washing machine. This then leads to another problem, related to the centrifuge. If the pump does not remove all the water from the washing machine, the spin cycle will not start.

If you have noticed one of these two problems, that is, that the pump does not eject water or that the centrifuge does not work, you can open the filter on the washing machine and check how dirty it is and, if necessary, clean it.

In addition, the dirt that collects in the filter of the washing machine can lead to the appearance of unpleasant odors, i.e. to the fact that the laundry does not smell as fresh as expected after washing, despite the use of conditioners.

Before you start cleaning the washing machine filter, it is very important to read the user manual that came with your washing machine in detail, specifically the part of the manual that talks about the location of the filter, how to remove it and how to clean it. So, in addition to a visual display of step-by-step cleaning, in the user manual you can also get an answer to the question of how to open the filter on the washing machine, so as not to damage it.

How often should the washing machine filter be cleaned?? Of course, the answer to this question depends on the frequency of using the washing machine, but a general rule is to clean the filter or at least check it every two to three months.

You can clean the washing machine filter in a few simple steps. Let’s start in order:

1. Find and open the filter cover on the washing machine

The washing machine filter is usually located in the lower right corner, on the front of the machine, and is closed by a small cover that is usually square or circular in shape.

Before you start cleaning, unplug the machine. Then spread a towel or an absorbent cloth on the floor in front of the machine, because a certain amount of water may leak out during cleaning of the washing machine.

If your washing machine has a tab that you can press or grab, do so to open the filter cover. If your machine does not have a corresponding part that you can press or grasp, you can open the filter cover with a flathead screwdriver or other similar tool or object.

Then place the selected tool or object between the washing machine itself and the filter cover and pull in the direction in which the cover opens (from top to bottom or to the side, depending on the model of your device).

Certain models of washing machines have a water drain hose or a water drain funnel, so if this is the case with your machine, first pull out the funnel or hose and remove the plug to let the water drain out. In other models, water will flow out when removing the filter itself.

In addition to a towel or cloth, you can also place a container under the machine so that you can more easily spill the water that leaks out, if space allows.

If you had doubts about how to open the filter on the washing machine, now you can follow the given instructions and very easily open the filter cover yourself.

2. Remove the washing machine filter

After opening the filter cover, grasp the filter, which can be placed a little deeper in the housing, and turn it 45 degrees – counter-clockwise.

Pay special attention when unscrewing the filter, so as not to damage the threads, and carefully pull out the filter. When removing the filter, water and other impurities will leak out, and you will be able to see what has accumulated in the filter in the meantime.

You don’t have to worry if you find various small objects, a lot of hair and fabric from your clothes, because the function of the filter is precisely to prevent all of the above from reaching the pump and damaging it.

After you have carefully removed the filter, cleaning the washing machine filter follows.

3. Clean the washing machine filter

Wash the filter of the washing machine under running water, and to make sure that nothing remains on the filter, remove the remaining dirt with an old toothbrush.

It is important to clean the filter housing as well, and since it is a suitable place for scale to form during cleaning, you can use a little baking soda.

With this simple procedure, you have finished cleaning the washing machine filter.

4. Put the filter back in place

After cleaning the filter of the washing machine and its housing, you need to put the filter back in place.

Now work in the reverse order, after inserting the filter into the housing screw it by turning it to the right, i.e. clockwise.

Here, you should also pay attention to how you screw the filter, because it is not recommended to tighten too much in order not to damage the threads. If the rubber in the filter housing is damaged by over-tightening, water may leak and require a more serious repair.

Washing machine filter cleaning no longer has to be a complicated job where you don’t know where to start. From how to open the filter on the washing machine, to cleaning the filter itself, and all the way to putting the filter back in place, our text guides you through the cleaning process step by step. Now you too can easily and simply keep your washing machine clean and contribute to its quality service for many years to come.

You can see each step in the gallery below:

(iskustvaipreporuke.rs)