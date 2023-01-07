Home World Washington calls Rome: “Send the anti-missile shield to Kiev”
World

Washington calls Rome: “Send the anti-missile shield to Kiev”

by admin
Washington calls Rome: “Send the anti-missile shield to Kiev”

Rome. It is morning when the White House informs that the American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called Francesco Talò, diplomatic adviser to Giorgia Meloni. A phone call useful for exploring two sensitive chapters of the conflict in Ukraine: the mini-truce promised by Moscow for the Orthodox Christmas and the urgency of new and more complex military supplies that the allies must ensure for Kiev in the coming months.

Second

See also  Polish officials: 450,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine|Poland|Ukraine|Warsaw-Sina.cn

You may also like

Prince Harry’s new book claims to have killed...

Iran, two more men executed for protests. They...

Fighting passengers on Mexican flight: We fell to...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Canada...

Ukraine latest news. Russian truce for Orthodox Christmas,...

Republican Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House

Usa, McCarthy rejected in the 14th vote for...

African swine fever reappears, South Korea strengthens vigilance...

Venezuela: they drink alcohol prepared by hand, 9...

USA, 6-year-old boy shoots and injures teacher at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy