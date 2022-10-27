Source Title: Washington, D.C.’s “Connected Capital” Concept Recreates IMEX America

Washington, D.C.’s official destination marketing agency, the Washington D.C. Visitors Bureau, announced at IMEX America recently that it will continue to invest in attracting more conferences and conventions to Washington, D.C. Elliott L. Ferguson, President and CEO of the Washington D.C. Tourism Authority, gave meeting planners an overview of new developments and attractions in Washington, D.C. Melissa A. Riley, vice president of conference sales and services, pointed out that Washington, D.C., as a conference venue, is uniquely positioned to meet the various purposes of conference events and enhance the impact of conferences. Advantage. President Fu Guoxian said: “As an economic development agency, we will be more proactive in attracting more international conferences to Washington, D.C. These conferences will bring huge benefits to our city’s booming industry and intellectual capital, perfect for leisure purposes. has promoted Washington, D.C. as the perfect meeting destination. As more people combine business and leisure travel, Washington, D.C. is growing in new investments, hotels, arts and culture, dining and nightlife, and free events. striking.” “We were thinking, what exactly makes our institution special?” Ms Riley said. “In Washington, D.C., we are positioned to provide products and services that you won’t find anywhere else, so potential delegations can see the value and meaning of coming to Washington through us. Our clients have access to industry leaders , providing senior speakers and finding voices in Washington on issues they care about.” Development News More than 26 new hotels or renovations are underway in Washington, D.C., adding more than 5,892 new or renovated rooms across eight neighborhoods. In addition, the East Hall of the National Gallery of Art reopened in June; the Kennedy Center debuted an interactive permanent exhibition dedicated to President John F. Kennedy (September 17); the second phase of the Docklands opened (October), with Here comes the new Pendry Hotel and fine dining (October); the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum has reopened, eight new exhibit halls have been unveiled (October 14), the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden have been refurbished Works break ground (November 16); in fall 2023, the National Women’s Museum will reopen after an extensive renovation. The near-complete Metro Silver Line will connect Washington Dulles International Airport to downtown Washington, D.C. The airport will add a $675 million LEED Silver-certified terminal in 2026 , a lot of good news followed. See also Mexico, the largest elections in history under the lead of the narcos Conference Prospects in Washington DC In 2022, there will be 19 meetings across the city (meetings that bring 2,500 room nights to the city at their peak), generating an estimated 394,000 hotel nights and an economic impact of more than $265 million. In 2023 and 2024, Washington, D.C. is expected to host 18 and 20 city meetings, respectively. The team’s “connected” orientation makes it easy for clients to learn how to host more purposeful meetings in Washington, D.C. In written marketing with partners and industry publications, the concept of “connection” is reiterated. Washington, D.C.’s unique assets add content to the meeting and provide unique benefits that make it a success. With the shortened booking window, D.C. Tourism has significantly advanced corporate partnership opportunities to help fill hotel room business during times of need and generate immediate revenue. D.C. Tourism will also maximize the city’s sustainable offerings to attract group travelers. supportive content Meeting planners can find a variety of content related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, sustainable meeting venues and itineraries, and travel guides to accompany friends and family on the D.C. Tourism website. A guide to the best places to visit during the month and weekends, a guide to free things to do in the fall, and more. D.C. Tourism is the official destination marketing agency for Washington, D.C. It is a non-profit organization that operates a membership-based operating model. , D.C. Tourism is committed to promoting Washington, D.C. as the world‘s premier destination for meetings, travel, and unique events, especially arts, culture, history and community events.

