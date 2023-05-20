Washington decided that Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft Info

The US will support Ukraine in providing advanced fighter jets, including US-made F-16 fighter jets, and support the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Izvor: Shutterstock

A senior White House official said President Biden informed G7 leaders in Japan of the decision.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been seeking fighter jets for months, said the decision would “significantly improve the military in the air.”

US approval for this program will allow other countries to export their F-16 aircraft, the BBC reported.

Namely, the US must legally approve the re-export of equipment purchased by its allies.

USA will “support joint efforts with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force,” the official said.

“As the training unfolds over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide exactly when to deliver the aircraft, how many we will deliver and who will deliver them.”

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to supply it with planes.

Zelenski welcomed this “historic decision” and added that he was looking forward to the “discussion on the practical implementation” of the plan at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

This US support for a program to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets comes as the Ukrainian leader travels to Japan to meet with G7 leaders and provide further military support for a planned counter-offensive, which has been announced for weeks.

His office announced on Friday that he will meet with Biden in Japan in the coming days.

Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark also welcomed this move.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “The UK will work with the US, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to provide Ukraine with the air combat capabilities it needs.”

Denmark also said it would now be able to support pilot training, but did not confirm it would send planes to Ukraine. The Danish Air Force has 40 F-16 aircraft, of which about 30 are operational.

Earlier this week, Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said they would form an “international coalition” to provide fighter jet support to Ukraine.

Sunak said that the UK would also support the training of Ukrainian pilots. French leader Emmanuel Macron said his country was willing to do the same, but would not deliver the planes.

The US has previously rejected Ukraine’s requests for F-16 jets, focusing on providing military support in other areas.

Opposition to the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine was mainly justified by the time required for training and the issue of maintenance – a former NATO official, Jamie Shay, said that these planes require detailed maintenance after almost every flight.

Some NATO members have also expressed concern that handing over the aircraft to Ukraine could be seen as an escalation of the war and create the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia.

At the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine was believed to have around 120 combat-capable aircraft, mostly older Soviet/Russian MiG-29s and Su-27s.

But officials say they need up to 200 planes to match Moscow’s air force, which is estimated to be five or six times larger than Ukraine’s.

The F-16 was built in the 1970s, and this aircraft can fly at twice the speed of sound and can attack targets in the air or on the ground. Although now superseded by the more modern F-35, the F-16 is still widely used.

(The World/BBC)