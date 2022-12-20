Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected today in Washington where he will address Congress in an extraordinary session. The Ukrainian president would already be flying from Bakhmut but sources de The print in Kiev they do not confirm the departure for security reasons.

To reveal the news Punchbowl News which cites nine people familiar with the developments. According to reports from some sources also a The print House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had sent an invitation to all members of Congress to travel to Washington for an incredible evening in the last few hours.

His speech will take place on the 300th day of the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the US Congress reached an agreement on a provision that extends the financing of federal funds for the whole of 2023 which contains almost 45 billion dollars for Ukraine.